God Friended Me Season 2 Report Card: Best Friend Suggestion, Most Emotional Journey, and Favorite Guest Star

It wasn't until the final few episodes of God Friended Me Season 2 that we learned they were also the final few episodes of the series.

CBS didn't renew the series, which killed the show's momentum and left fans heartbroken.

Not only was the series picking up steam about the God Account, but it was also delivering some incredibly powerful storylines through the Friend Suggestions and the core trio, Miles, Cara, and Rakesh.

During these difficult and unprecedented times, the series was a beacon of light offering hope and promise, continuing to do so until the very end with a finale that gave fans closure and brought Miles back to his faith.

Let's take a stroll down memory lane and look back at Season 2:

Best Friend Suggestion - Holocaust Survivor Abe

There were plenty of strong and emotionally driven Friend Suggestions this season. As Miles established a groove and embraced his role fully, he was better able to help those who might not have even been aware that they needed his help.

However, one Friend Suggestion sticks out vividly because I was a complete mess throughout the whole episode. That Friend Suggestion is Abe (guest star Judd Hirsch) on God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 11.

Abe was a Holocaust survivor who spent his whole life looking for answers about his sister Rose's survival

Some Friend Suggestion storylines are predictable and easy to crack, but it wasn't clear if Rose was alive until the very end when Miles and Joy reunited the long lost siblings in what was undoubtedly one of the most touching and beautiful moments on television.

Worst Friend Suggestion - Trevor

Some episodes were better than others, and the same goes for Friend Suggestions. The worst Friend Suggestion of the season came towards the end of the season on God Season 2 Episode 21. While Trevor helped Miles realize his feelings for Cara, he was also insufferable.

He had a bone to pick with Miles because he claimed the God Account ruined his life when it reunited the woman he loved, Rose, with Lt. Freemont, thus leaving him heartbroken and betrayed.

Of course, Miles had nothing to do with the fact that Rose thought of Trevor as a brother, and when he refused to sabotage Rose and Freemont's relationship on the eve of their wedding, Trevor outed Miles' feelings for Cara in the comments section of his podcast.

Trevor also made terrible decisions like telling Rose how he felt while giving a speech at her wedding rehearsal. I'm still cringing.

Best Team-Up - Rakesh and Zach

Zach was Miles' Friend Suggestion, and after they got him out of trouble, Rakesh realized Zach was an incredibly talented coder and a good addition to the team.

He took him on as an intern at Identity Seal, which proved to be useful as Zach came in handy when they wanted to hack the God Account's mainframe.

Mostly, this duo was my favorite because they had such a fun bond and provided witty one-liners. Zach always kept it real.

Character That Needed Closure - Joy

Joy got introduced on the backend of God Friended Me Season 1 when she was sent Miles' name as a Friend Suggestion.

At first, she was cold and unapproachable, but as we got to know her, and the God Account began to make an impact on her, Joy became part of the God Squad.

We learned she was in New York because she gave her daughter up for adoption, and while she was able to have some closure by meeting her daughter and seeing that she was doing well, it always felt like Joy's story was far from over.

It would have been nice to have her return for the finale, and who knows, maybe she would've been back somehow if there was a third season.

Couple That Showed True Promise - Ali and Emily

Unfortunately, Ali found love and a dedicated partner towards the end of the series because we never got to see their relationship fully blossom.

Ali was skeptical of starting a relationship not only because she'd gotten burned before but because she didn't want to drag anyone into her mess. When she met Emily while freezing her eggs and gearing up for cancer treatment, it was the worst time but also the best time.

Emily proved to be the best thing to happen to Ali; she stood by her side throughout the cancer battle, she supported her, and she loved her. It would've been great to see their relationship blossom outside of the cancer storyline and maybe even see them start a family of their own.

Ali always deserved a happy ending.

Cutest Couple - Trish and Arthur

Yes, Cara and Miles may be soulmates, but Trish and Arthur proved that you're never too old to fall in love again. They both had previous relationships, families, and were able to blend their two different paths and create one united unit.

Despite some hiccups and disagreements between the two, they found a way to work through it because love always prevails. In this age, when relationships end because there are so many options, Trish and Arthur proved that you have to fight for love.

We were all blessed to be part of their beautiful wedding even if Miles' focus was on finding out if Alphonse was behind the God Account.

Best Guest Star - Cornelius Smith Jr.

For my Scandal fans, you probably saw Cornelius Smith Jr. as Corey Smith and immediately thought, "Hey, Marcus." It was great to see him share the screen alongside another Scandal alum, Joe Morton (Arthur Finer).

Corey was the last and final person Miles thought was behind God Account Friend, and while he wasn't the creator of the account, he was the man behind the code that powered the account.

Marcus blindsided Miles and Rakesh when he agreed to help them hack the God Account and then implanted a virus so it would destroy any trace of his stolen code. However, once he saw how powerful getting help from the God Account was, he helped Miles and the God Squad save it.

Best of all, he got reunited with his father, Alphonse, much like Miles mended his fractured relationship with Arthur.

Should’ve Been Resolved Quicker - Cara and Miles Relationship

In one season, Cara returned from Paris to pursue her relationship with Miles, the duo broke up because it's what Miles thought the God Account wanted, Cara began seeing someone else, and they got back together again.

Sadly, we didn't get to see Miles and Cara get back together because it happened in the quick round-up towards the end of the series finale.

So much time was spent with Miles thinking he needed to give up love to be the God Account's prophet, though it was never directly asked of him. It was frustrating to see him ruin a good relationship with the woman he loved for no reason.

We then saw Cara attempt to move on and compartmentalize all her feelings for Miles so she could pursue Adam.

Instead of this, I wish they would have just allowed Miles and Cara to navigate their relationship while also dealing with the God Account. Or, at the very least, allowed them to get back together sooner.

Best Character - Rakesh

Rakesh is a ride-or-die friend. He never gave up or turned his back on Miles. He was dedicated to the God Account and continued looking for answers even when Miles said he didn't want them.

Rakesh could also hack anything, which would have been hard to believe (and, at times, it was) had it not been for his lovable personality.

For his support and selflessness, Rakesh is the MVP of the series!

Wish We Would Have Seen - Rakesh and Jaya's Wedding

I can't be the only one who wanted to see Rakesh and Jaya get their fairytale wedding.

While the series creators and writers did their best to offer up closure for all the storylines -- Rakesh and Jaya found their way back to each other -- the characters we established such close bonds with suffered at the hands of the premature cancellation.

We tuned in every week, they've become such a huge part of our lives that we almost feel cheated that we didn't see the wedding or get to celebrate with them.

Most Emotional Journey - Miles

God Friended Me was equally focused on the journey as it was on the destination. Miles started as a non-believer and found his way back to the light through the God Account and the people he helped because of it.

His journey was always about being ready to receive clarity and purpose. He was open to the idea of whatever it may be. And though we may never know who is behind the God Account, Miles found the peace that he hadn't felt since his mother died, and he lost his faith.

Best Episode - God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 16

The episode was pivotal for Miles after he met and got disappointed by his idol, Daryl Watkins, who also became a Friend Suggestion. The series always explored the idea of faith through different lenses, but when Miles saw a prominent atheist turn into a believer, it made him question his own beliefs.

As previously mentioned, God Friended Me followed Miles' journey back to his faith, and this moment was a turning point in Miles' storyline. I also enjoyed it because it dug deep into what it means to be an atheist and gave them representation, which is rare on TV.

A close second best episode would be God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13, where Rakesh met his "soulmate" Lulu Achebe, princess of Longo.

Worst Episode - God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 9

It's not fair to call this the "worst" episode, but I wasn't a fan of how the God Account destroyed Cara's family and left the outcome as a "best-case scenario."

The God Account always finds a solution that leaves everyone feeling content, so it was unfair to leave Cara's family broken, without much of a resolution. Plus, it made both Cara and Miles question the God Account and eventually led to their split.

