Good Witch Exclusive Sneak Peek: Joy Has a Lot To Learn About Being a Merriwick

If you watch Good Witch online, then you know there's a new Merriwick in town!

Joy Harper arrived in Middleton with a purpose -- to discover more about her family.

With seemingly no family left, Joy ached to find elusive members of her family tree that she had never known.

What she discovers at Grey House is that her Merriwick cousins are anything but the average ordinary family.

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 3 is a good indication that the magical qualities we've known the Merriwicks possess will be in the spotlight like never before.

When Abigail first arrived in Middleton, she had a chip on her shoulder and an attitude that set her apart from her cousin, Cassie.

Knowing that history makes Joy's arrival a lot of fun because Abigail really leans into her role as mentor the younger Merriwick.

And it's so lovely knowing how far Abigail has grown during Good Witch's run.

In this exclusive clip, which previews the opening of "The Clock," the charm running through this blossoming familial relationship is already apparent.

It might be one of my very favorite scenes of the series so far because of the way Joy gets welcomed to the family with hints of what's to come between the three.

Take a look:

The three take a trip to an estate sale that holds all kinds of surprises for them that then carries right back to their business in Middleton.

Elsewhere in the episode, Sam gets a first-hand look at someone who greatly benefits from an emotional support animal, and that gets his professional creative juices flowing.

George gets surprised with a visit from an old buddy from the service, and when George discovers the true reason for the visit, he springs into action as he once when they served together.

And you will get such a kick out of Martha being Martha that I don't want to spoil it, but her latest endeavor is so delightfully in character that you're going to love it!

The preview wouldn't be complete without a tease about two of our favorite dating couples in Middleton.

Stephanie gets a surprise from an ex that threatens to upend things with Adam. Does he really have something to worry about?

And Abigail gets put on the spot as Donovan has a special memory of their time together that she doesn't share but will go to great lengths to discover, much to our amusement.

Switching the focal point of Good Witch gives the series new energy that you don't want to miss.

Check out our Good Witch interviews (Kat Barrell is coming next week), and be here right after Good Witch airs on Sunday for a full review!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.