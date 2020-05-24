Good Witch Season 6 Episode 4 Review: The Dinner

The dream candles Cassie, Abigail, and Joy make together really inspire them.

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 4, while Middleton is preparing for a progressive dinner celebrating Joy's arrival, the three Merriwick women decide there's always time to follow their dreams.

And some of those dreams are taken with a lot more vigor than others.

I have to be honest: I've never been a part of a progressive dinner before. They always look like so much fun, but with the Middleton hosts, it looked fantastic!

The air of mystery added by Martha and her Dear Debbie shenanigans was a sweet twist. And while she was entirely off base in her investigation, she still managed to get to the root of some pretty interesting issues amongst the guests.

I loved how the Torn Over Mischief saga got sidetracked by Tom's Help in the Kitchen comment because it threw the scent off of him being the Torn man if only long enough to get more enjoyment from Martha's digging.

Tom has been sidelined a bit more in recent seasons to the point that there was a moment I wondered if they'd gotten divorced between seasons and I wasn't aware of it.

But Martha's wild side is only tempered by her husband, and they make such a good match that I missed their dynamic.

He centers her, and if their marriage is so symbiotic. All of the relationships are beautifully structured, though, and so much deeper on Good Witch Season 6 than they've been portrayed recently.

Did you see the look on Cassie's face when Sam agreed to drop everything and go to Paris if that's something that would make her happy? Cassie is usually so aware of how any scenario will play out, but Sam still manages to surprise her.

They're still testing each other in their new marriage, and there's nothing more comforting than knowing if you want to follow a dream, your partner will be right beside you.

Abigail, too, had an urge as a result of her dream candle, but instead of displaying excitement at sharing it with her, Donovan got quite worried that he might lose Abigail if her desire to live in Tuscany swept her away.

With Donovan's dreams of being Governor, his political aspirations will leave him landlocked in the United States for a while, and once he's in the governor's mansion, maybe he'll dream higher.

To realize you have an unachieved dream that you still want to become reality can put a damper on a budding relationship. Abigail and Donovan, while adorable together, are still blossoming with a lot to learn about each other.

Without a hard "no" on either of their dreams, Abigail and Donovan are willing to work with each other to achieve their desires. What more could you want than to see each other happy?

A couple not struggling to the finish line are Stephanie and Adam, and their newly established and professed love is getting tested on the regular.

Wes tried to come between Stephanie and Adam by making one last play at her heart, but she's smitten with Adam, and anything she did that sent a different message to the man she loved was unintentional.

Is there anything more lovely than the realization that you love someone so much that you're afraid a wrong move could mess it up? That fear was a welcome step in the evolution of Adam and Stephanie's relationship.

They're going to need that love to get them through whatever Adam is going through. We got our first hint of Adam's condition on Good Witch Season 6 Episode 3, when a tingling sensation in his arm caused him some alarm.

James Denton revealed Sam would have his first emotionally invested patient in the small town, and with his burgeoning friendship with Adam, Sam's heart will be all in trying to save Adam.

As frightening as it was to suffer an episode at the end of their progressive dinner, at least they were surrounded by friends who care, and Sam was right there to calm the waters.

As for Joy, her aspirations seem more internal. She wants to fit into the family and town where she's landed. And while she shares amazing similarities with her cousins, she still finds them intimidating.

Carter, too, intimidates her a bit. Perhaps it's because she's attracted to him. They have that thing going that seems counter to affection but really drives closer the point that they're enjoying the challenge they get in the other's presence.

For now, they'll be working together and not much more, though, as Carter has a girlfriend. Something tells me that's not going to last. Does anybody else get that feeling?

I loved how Nick's problems at school were addressed by his intelligent cousin, who also conquered physics and his dad, who never lost faith in him.

Nick's returns to Middleton while in college are natural and genuinely portray the struggles a freshman faces after going away to college. From dating advice to motivation to plunge forward on a difficult class, Nick knows where he can get the best advice to put his best foot forward.

If you watch Good Witch online, you know this was another satisfying hour.

Are you enjoying the more adult focus of the season, or did you prefer it when there was more focus on parenting (which never ends, as Cassie and Sam said) or is this relationship-driven focus working for you?

I've inserted a handy-dandy quiz to get to the bottom of it since you might be shy about commenting.

Are You Enjoying the Adult-Focus of Good Witch Season 6?

Until next week!

