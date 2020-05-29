Good Witch Sneak Peek: Can Cassie's Dream Come True?

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 4, the Merriwick cousins made dream candles.

And while Cassie's dream was revealed to be a Paris vacation with Sam, was it really?

Because in this exclusive look at Good Witch Season 6 Episode 5, Cassie once again brings up the idea of teaching now that she's an empty nester.

Abigail is surprised, though, when she discovers that Cassie isn't interested in teaching holistic medicine.

Holistic medicine comes second nature to Cassie, and we've already discovered during Good Witch Season 6 how influential she is on the topic.

She could very easily introduce the curriculum to Wellingsley. It's her alma mater, she's well-received there, and Grace is in her freshman year at Wellingsley.

But it's that last reason that leaves Cassie with some reservations.

Of course, Abigail and Joy both have input for there cousin, and when discussing anything, the trio launches into many different areas of conversation.

If you're wondering why Joy is examing her phone, it's because she got one of those messages on her phone inviting her to revisit her history on that date.

Abigail hilariously warns her that it only means she'll get photos of an ex she doesn't really want to remember, but it's too late.

What I can tell you is that this exclusive sneak peek launches some significant stories for "The Mandala," and all three revolve around our beloved Merriwicks.

Take a look, and join me below for more episode teases.

Now that you've seen that, you can bet your bottom dollar that there will be a lot more about Cassie's exploration of the teaching field revealed during "The Mandala."

One of my favorite aspects of the episode is that we, once again, get to see Cassie without all of the answers. This season is one of the first in which she's shown that she doesn't know all of the answers, especially when it comes to her own life.

And there's also a reason that Joy got that pesky reminder of past boyfriends. Could it have something to do with Carter?

There would be no fun in giving that away!

And finally, the curse. Can you believe Joy has gone as long as she has without asking the more significant questions about the Davenport/Merriwick curse that's captured Abigail and Donovan in its crosshairs?

She's about to learn a lot about it and her place in the Merriwick world.

The other story that will be at the forefront is Adam's diagnosis. By the time you read this, I'll be chatting with Kylee Evans about what lies ahead in an interview that will run after the episode airs.

Ominous? It's Middleton. If you watch Good Witch online, you know everyone is safe in this charming town. Right??

Please be here on Sunday night for a full review after the installment airs.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.