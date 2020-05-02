Good Witch Sneak Peek: Have You Ever Heard of a Misfortune Cookie?

On the season premiere of Good Witch, it's Cassie and Sam's first anniversary, and they're excited to celebrate as 'empty nesters.'

That means the gift-giving takes on a special meaning as the blissfully wedded couple wants to make the day as magical as possible.

But while they're basking in the glory of their relationship, Abigail is feeling quite down about her and Donovan by comparison.

In this TV Fanatic exclusive clip, Abigail shares some of her misfortune with Cassie.

And that phrasing isn't a stretch, even when talking about the successful and beautiful Abigail and her handsome beau, Donovan.

Try as she might not to get bogged down by superstition, the Merriwick/Davenport curse got the better of Abigail during Good Witch Season 5.

Now, she cannot help but finds signs of its intrusion into her happiness at every turn.

So what's got Abigail feeling especially woeful about the future on Good Witch Season 6 Episode 1?

Take a look at the clip to find out.

But that's not all you'll find during the latest premiere.

Adding several more layers of mystery to the already enchanted is Martha and Dotty going head to head over the same piece of property.

Martha has her sight set on the Roderick Davenport mansion becoming the new Mayor's resident, but Dotty has other plans for the home -- including keeping it in her family!

And there is also a new guest at Grey House who comes with an air of the unknown.

Joy thinks she's keeping a lid on her identity while trying to get as much information about Grey House and its inhabitants as possible.

If she knew Cassie (and Abigail), she'd know that any attempts to keep the cousins in the dark are futile.

After all, Cassie and Abigail have that sixth sense that has never been named but is always present when they're near.

What kind of message do you think Cassie was sending to Abigail about her overdue library book? Sure, the fines add up.

But could it be that Cassie knows of something at the library that will brighten her cousin's spirits? Tune in to find out!

Please remember that we'll be reviewing Good Witch again this season, so be sure to follow along with us and share the magic on Hallmark.

Good Witch Season 6 premieres Sunday, May 3 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel.

