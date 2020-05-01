Grey's Anatomy: New Clues Emerge About Deadly Finale That Never Aired

Grey's Anatomy was forced to conclude its 16th season with four episodes unproduced.

While Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21 served as a decent conclusion, there was supposed to be some wild moments in the actual finale to set up Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

TV Line reported last month that the initial finale would have focused on an explosion that would have left at least one character dead.

Unfortunately, that episode will never see the light of day, but we did learn that several Grey's Anatomy characters would be appearing on Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16, titled "Louder Than a Bomb."

Here's the official logline:

"Andy becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers," reads the official logline.

"Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain."

That last part would have served as a good way to wrap up the Pac-North storyline from earlier in Grey's Anatomy Season 16.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know that the likes of Richard and Alex worked at the hospital after being fired from Grey Sloan Memorial.

Catherine ultimately purchased the hospital, so there wasn't much left to tell there.

It's possible that the doctor the Station 19 people are trying to save at Pac-North could be a Grey's Anatomy favorite, and that could tie in with the rumored death.

Ellen Pompeo's Meredith, Caterina Scorsone's Amelia, and Stefania Spampinato's Carina have been confirmed by ABC to appear in the episode.

But newly released photos have confirmed that Chandra Wilson's Bailey and Jake Broelli's Levi will also play a part in the season-ender for Station 19.

A lot is up in the air at this stage, but it's hard to imagine a Grey's favorite not dying on an episode of the medical drama.

Banishing the death to the spinoff would not go down well with fans, leading me to believe that any of the people in the episode are the survivors.

But Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy carry on storylines between shows these days, so it wouldn't be all that surprising if we got the death on the spinoff.

Additionally, it would be difficult for Grey's to sidestep too much of the explosion storyline since it will be playing out on Station 19.

There's only so much they can cut before they don't have enough content for a full episode.

The positive here is that fans will get a taste of how Grey's Anatomy Season 16 was supposed to end.

We could be looking at a long wait for the next season because of the coronavirus pandemic, so this is the next best thing.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.