Happy Endings Reunion: It's Happening!

Don't ever count out Happy Endings.

The cast of the ABC comedy series is set to reunite for a charity reading, according to Casey Wilson.

“We’re going to do a Happy Endings little reading of something at this time,” the actress, who played Penny Hartz on the series, told Variety.

“We’re gonna get together and do a little new material… the writers, they’re tapping away.”

This will likely be welcome news for fans of the series, which lasted just three seasons from 2011-13, before being canceled by the network amid low ratings.

Fans took aim at the network for erratic scheduling, which made it difficult for the people watching to keep up with when the episodes would actually be airing.

Sony TV tried to wheel and deal to get the show back on the air, but they didn't amount to anything, with the production company struggling to find an interested party to keep it on the air before the cast contacts expired.

There was even a hoax that the show was being revived in 2016, with a countdown timer being tweeted from the show's official Twitter account.

Unfortunately, it was revealed to be a hoax, and the show remained dead.

No details on where the special will air at this moment in time.

The news comes just one day after Parks and Recreation returned for a reunion that earned almost $3 million for Feeding America's Covid-19 Response Fund.

Happy Endings followed the dysfunctional adventures of six best friends living in Chicago.

There's the "crazy-in-love" married couple, businessman overachiever Brad (Damon Wayans, Jr.) and his neurotic perfectionist wife Jane (Eliza Coupe), as well as ditzy Alex (Elisha Cuthbert), a happy-go-lucky boutique owner and Jane's younger sister.

Outside of the family is daydreamer Dave (Zachary Knighton), an aspiring restaurateur and food truck owner; slacker manchild Max (Adam Pally), who struggles to hold a job and maintain a consistent relationship; and outgoing party girl Penny (Casey Wilson), a serial dater on an eternal search for Mr. Right.

