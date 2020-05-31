Hightown Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Rebellion Dogs

That was a nice change of pace.

Hightown Season 1 Episode 3 was bursting at the seams with rich storylines, and I hate to admit it, but I'm starting to warm to Jackie.

Monica Raymund is clearly relishing playing this character, and it shows in her performances every single episode. My main problem with Jackie is that she's been manipulative towards everyone in her circle.

Based on the way Devon spoke to her, it sounds like she's been that way for years. There's a drive in Jackie to save Krista Collins, and she's likely under the impression that her actions will be worth it if she can save a life.

What is so fascinating about the Krista arc is that nobody seems to care about her, aside from a woman who has never met her. Krista's life was turned upside down when she witnessed Sherry's murder, and she's going to find herself in danger if Jackie doesn't get to her before Osito does.

This is the type of storyline you would expect from this type of show, but the execution of Hightown is strong. It's hard not to feel for Krista when you consider her predicament.

She's searched for help everywhere, and kept getting the door slammed on her face. The fact that she turned to her sugar daddy as a last resort suggests that she doesn't even like him.

Devon: Fine, Jackie.

Jackie: Fine?

Still, Jackie's pursuit of answers is going to make him sour on Krista before long. It's hard to imagine his wife and son knowing Krista exists, and at the rate Jackie spills secrets, they will know soon enough.

The issue for Krista is that she battled her demons, got clean, and is now embroiled in a life or death scenario. I'm unsure what, realistically, Jackie can offer her, aside from some money and a bus ticket out of the Cape.

It's inevitable the two women will cross paths at some point, but Krista is not going to be able to trust anyone. How will she be able to when she knows she's earmarked for death?

Jackie is not doing herself any favors by driving while her license has been suspended. She'd better hope she doesn't get pulled over because that felony will become something bigger.

It would have been too easy for her lawyer to get the charge reduced to a misdemeanor. We're still early into Hightown Season 1, so there has to be more struggling for Jackie before she reaps the rewards.

She loves to take risks, and that's not entirely a bad thing.

I appreciated the way she acted towards Ray. The police don't give a crap about Krista, but they would if she miraculously turned up dead wearing the same necklace as Sherry.

That would suggest a serial killer is at large, and the media would have a field day with it.

There has to be a point in which Jackie gets through to them, but I'm afraid she will find herself in more questionable scenarios before we get there.

Returning to the drug den to get answers was not her best move, but at least she had Junior for backup. Junior's storyline is also playing out well.

His struggle with what he's becoming, while simultaneously trying to pull the wool over his best friend's eyes is compelling and all, but he exposed himself for having drugs.

Jackie: Are you serious?

Devon: Yeah, as long as you know you're back on your bullshit. Using people for sex, for companionship, for a fucking car.

That's a big fat no no. But he understands what fate awaits him if he doesn't follow the orders. Beating up the kid from the fast food joint at Osito's request built him a connection with Osito.

Osito needs a puppet to do his bidding, and unfortunately, Junior is that puppet. Junior is now making money from that partnership, however, and he'll be happy at the prospect of building a life for his family.

When the truth comes out, it's going to have severe ramifications for Jackie and Junior. Will they be able to abstain from drink and drugs? I'm not so sure!

The chemistry between Ray and Renee continues to burn bright, and it's evident Renee is starting to wonder what life would look like if she had someone like Ray around long-term.

She's doing everything she can to keep money flowing in, and Frankie is hardly romantic. She was not enjoying the sex with him in the prison, and he had his henchman give her cash to buy herself something.

Then there was Ray, who gave her the iPad for her son. That's way more personal than someone hurling cash at you. Even in the car on the way to her house, they couldn't keep their hands off one another.

That presents many problems, especially when Frankie realizes he's losing her.

"Rebellion Dogs" was the strongest episode yet. The series continues to be a worthwhile watch, but Starz really missed a trick by not dropping the whole season at once.

Hightown feels like the type of show that people will find later, binge it, and make it one of the most talked about. I know the ratings have not been that great, but it's possible the show is killing it in delayed viewing.

What did you think of Jackie's felony not being reduced? Is she taking too many risks for someone she doesn't even know? What do you think of the connection between Ray and Renee?

