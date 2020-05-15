How to Get Away With Murder Boss Confirms SPOILER'S Fate Following Series Finale

How to Get Away with Murder may be over, but there are still some lingering questions.

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 15 featured lots of death, trauma, and moving pieces to bring six seasons of thrills to a conclusion.

While Frank's fate was sealed the moment he shot the Governor, the fate of his love interest, Bonnie, was left up in the air.

If you watch How to Get Away with Murder online, you know she went into shock as Annalise tried to get her help.

And while Bonnie was not seen in the future at Annalise's funeral, fans wondered whether she survived the shooting.

TV Line interviewed series creator, Pete Nowalk, and he has revealed that Bonnie is definitely dead.

This means that both Bonnie and Frank died beside one another.

They had tragic backstories, but Frank's death seemed like it was all about bringing the character full circle for viewers.

"I felt like there had to be tragedy that resulted from all of the tragedy in the show If everyone was going to walk away with their life, then it wasn’t at all going to feel like a good story or a true story," Nowalk told the outlet.

"And then it really started with Frank. I understood that he would sacrifice himself for Annalise. Even 10 years ago, I think he would have sacrificed himself for Annalise, and that was really because of his guilt that he was responsible for the death of her child."

"I don’t think he could ever forgive himself for that, and if he had the opportunity to save Annalise or do right by her, he was going to do whatever he had to do, even if that meant going on a suicide mission."

The decision to kill off Bonnie, however, was the topic of much debate among the writers, with Nowalk admitting that "most people were really on the side of giving her a more triumphant ending, as something that allowed her some happiness."

"There’s really no character who has suffered more than her on the show and had such a bleak life," he continued.

"But I just felt like that wasn’t true, either. It’s not like everyone gets what they deserve in life, and I didn’t want that to also happen on the show."

"I wanted there to be some tragedy. And the only thing that made me feel OK about it was that her and Frank did really love each other, and it was like Romeo and Juliet for them to die together."

Indeed, it did feel very Romeo and Juliet, and we don't think Bonnie would have wanted to live in a world without Frank Delfino.

All we can do is hope they are at peace wherever they may be.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.