Hulu's Love, Victor Trailer Confirms Return Of A Love, Simon Fan Fave

The Love, Simon universe is set to expand this summer with TV series sequel Love, Victor.

Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon, which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery.

He faces challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation.

When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

The series stars Michael Cimino (Anabelle Comes Home), Ana Ortiz (Whiskey Cavalier, Ugly Betty), James Martinez (One Day at a Time), Isabella Ferreira (Orange is the New Black), Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson (This Is Us), Bebe Wood (The Real O’Neal’s, The New Normal), George Sear (Will, Into the Badlands), Anthony Turpel (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Mason Gooding (Booksmart).

The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker (This Is Us) and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us) serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen (Grand Hotel), Jason Ensler (The Passage), Isaac Klausner (The Hate U Give), Marty Bowen (First Man), Adam Fishbach (Narcos), Wyck Godfrey (I, Robot), Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent) and Adam Londy. 20th Century Fox Television serves as the studio.

While the series follows a new character, the official trailer does confirm the return of a favorite from the movie.

Keiynan Lonsdale, who played Simon's lover, Bram, in the movie, is present in the trailer, but that's about as close to the original we're getting in terms of familiar faces.

Nick Robinson, however, is on board to narrate parts of the series.

It is nice that Victor is getting a story that stands on its own, but if the series honors what came before it, it should make for a fun addition to the franchise.

What is immediately clear from the trailer is that there's more conflict in Victor's life, and that probably comes with the territory of having a TV series sequel.

Have a look at the trailer below.

