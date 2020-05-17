Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 6 Review: End of Game

The title of this episode can be taken in a lot of different ways.

Is it the end of the bowling match? The end of Konstantin's time with The Twelve? The end of Villanelle's career?

On Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 6, we start to pick up the pace heading towards the season finale.

Villanelle is still dealing with the aftermath of her trip home to see her family. We've seen her express more emotions in these past two episodes than in the rest of the series combined. Killing her mother deeply affected her.

I don't think she expected it to. She's killed so many people, but she didn't know them. She wasn't related to them.

Her mother is the cause of all her insecurities, and to have her attempt to abandon her for a second time pushed Villanelle over the edge.

Then, the one thing that was giving her a purpose failed her, too. Sure, Villanelle got the financial perks of being a keeper, but she was still doing the same work. She wanted to be entrusted with more. She wanted to be in charge.

But, The Twelve doesn't trust her enough. She failed with Felix, and has proven she's better as a killer than a manager. Why would they promote her?

So, she decides to run. Her family doesn't want her. The Twelve doesn't believe in her. The only person she has left is Konstantin.

They're not exactly family, but he's the closest thing she has to a friend. If he's running away, she wants to be beside him.

Unfortunately, the feeling's not mutual. Konstantin is worried about the danger she would bring to the trip. He just wants to get his daughter to safety, and bringing along a trained assassin for the ride isn't the best way to do that.

Especially when she's so valuable to The Twelve. They won't let her get away without a fight.

Konstantin probably won't be able to now, either. By leaving as soon as Paul confronts him, he's making himself look guilty. Any suspicion Paul had before is now confirmed.

It's a bold move to steal money from The Twelve, and it's even worse if you're using it to run from them.

The Twelve is the most powerful organization in the world. Why does he think making them angry, then escaping to Cuba will ensure his daughter's safety? It feels like he's just involving her in the worst getaway plan of all time.

But, who knows? Maybe now that she's tapped into her killer instincts, she'll enjoy the danger.

One of Villanelle's many offhand comments suggesting murder actually influenced this fourteen-year-old to become a killer. Konstantin is never going to forgive her for that. If he felt any remorse about leaving her behind before, it'll be gone once he finds out Irina's inspiration.

But then again, Villanelle really isn't the one to blame for all this. Konstantin's put Irina in danger for as long as he's been working with The Twelve. Growing up near all of that violence is bound to have an impact on someone.

Why should she feel guilty for murder when her dad works for an organization of assassins? I'm sure when he confronts her about it, she'll call him out for being hypocritical. And, she's right. But it doesn't mean it wasn't heartbreaking to watch her kill her stepfather for being too nice to her.

What's even more heartbreaking was Villanelle's breakdown at the end. Have we ever seen her mess up a kill before?

She's completely off her game. She planned out a murder and failed to execute it. That's not the Villanelle we know.

But, maybe we're finally seeing the real Villanelle. She's put up this wall for years, hiding behind fancy clothes and elaborate kills. But, all she really wants is to be loved and accepted.

This wasn't always evident in the show. She does enjoy killing and messing with people. She's not a morally good person, by any means.

But on Killing Eve Season 3, we've learned so much more about who she is at her core. And now, all I can see is a young girl who just wants to belong.

It sounds ridiculous to say that about a world-renowned assassin, but it's clearer now than ever.

Eve doesn't love her back, she lashes out.

Her mom tells her she doesn't belong in their family, she lashes out.

Konstantin leaves her behind, she'll probably lash out.

There's a clear pattern. The more time we spend with her, the more it makes sense. She was originally portrayed as an emotionless monster. But slowly, episode by episode, year by year, she grows into someone much more complex than that.

There's no undoing her past actions, and I don't think she'd want to even if she could. But, it seems like now she longs for a simpler life.

What that'll look like, I have no idea.

It's hard to picture a happy ending for her. Would she even be satisfied with one? Or does she just want peace because it's so unattainable?

Does she want a family? Is she capable of real love? Or are her desires just reflecting what she sees in others?

The ramifications of everything she went through on her trip home will affect her for the rest of her life. She had small moments of happiness, and felt cared for by her brother. Now, she's lost that again.

Where will she go from here?

Stray Thoughts:

I loved how Eve immediately knew Villanelle didn't try to kill Niko. She knew that was a line even she wouldn't cross.

Speaking of Niko, what's the point of him being alive still? His injury seemed completely unsurvivable, and he serves no purpose to the plot. He should've been left dead.

Carolyn and Geraldine's relationship is growing on me. They have clear differences, but hopefully, they'll work on them in the future.

What'll happen when Villanelle and Eve reunite again?

Is Konstantin Kenny's father?

Will The Twelve let Villanelle stop working?

