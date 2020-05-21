Lori Loughlin to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges tied to their involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, a beloved actress who appeared on Full House and When Calls the Heart, will reportedly plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, according to the court documents.

Whether the court will approve this, we don't know.

But if it goes ahead, the actress has agreed to spend two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

This is a far cry from the reports that have emerged ever since the scandal, claiming that the actress will spend years behind bars.

As for Loughlin's husband, Giannulli, his terms are considerably less lenient than what Loughlin agreed to.

The renowned fashion designer will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

He has agreed to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli will have to plead guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton down the line, but the date has yet to be confirmed.

The college admissions scandal came to light in March 2019, with Loughlin's name popping up alongside Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman.

They were accused of paying bribes to get their kids into elite colleges. This involved faking test scores, as well as extracurricular activities.

The actresses were charged that same month, with Huffman pleading guilty and serving 11 days in prison.

Loughlin maintained her innocence on the matter and entered a not-guilty plea.

The actress was fired from When Calls the Heart and Garage Sale Mysteries in the immediate aftermath, ending her partnership with Hallmark.

Additionally, she was not invited back as Aunt Becky for the final season of Fuller House -- a role she first played in 1987.

The series was announced to be ending by Netflix last year.

There's no telling whether the series will address Aunt Becky in the final episodes, but given that most original stars are returning in some capacity for the conclusion, it's likely we will learn something.

