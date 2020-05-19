Motherland: Fort Salem Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

The witches of Motherland: Fort Salem will continue to cast spells for Freeform.

The supernatural drama has scored a second season renewal at the cable network just days ahead of its first season finale.

TuSubtitulo first reported the news.

Set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country, Motherland: Fort Salem follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment.

In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) plays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty.

Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval.

Amalia Holm (Playground) rounds out the young witch recruits, playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be.

Demetria McKinney (The Saints and Sinner) plays Anacostia, a tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training.

The series has not been an out of the gate success in linear ratings, with Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 averaging 312,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

It's possible the series is turning in solid ratings with DVR and online streaming from the Freeform app and Hulu factored in.

Motherland: Fort Salem joins Grown-ish and Good Trouble as Freeform's current renewals.

The network recently canceled Party of Five.

The Bold Type, Siren, and Everything's Gonna Be Okay are still in limbo at the network.

The cabler recently placed an order for Cruel Summer, a 90s-set murder mystery that stars Olivia Holt.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.