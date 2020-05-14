Peacock Sets Premiere Dates for Psych 2, Brave New World, and More!

When Peacock opens to consumers, it will have a wealth of original content.

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, today announced its original content that will be available to stream on July 15, 2020, when the service launches nationally.

Peacock Premium customers can stream all first season episodes of Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence and Lost Speedways; sports documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte; and the entire full-length film Psych 2: Lassie Come Home on July 15.

Additionally, Peacock Kids is home to new episodes of Curious George and two original series from DreamWorks Animation: Cleopatra in Space and Where’s Waldo?.

Premiere dates for future Peacock Originals and exclusive content will be announced later this year.

“Our variety of Peacock Originals at launch demonstrates how we deliver timely and timeless content – no matter the genre or format,” said Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content, Peacock.

“We’re proud to establish our voice and are excited to build on our strategy to attract a wide audience to Peacock.”

Here is the content coming your way this summer:

DRAMA BRAVE NEW WORLD

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd, Game of Thrones, The Theory of Everything) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay, Winter’s Tale, Downton Abbey) embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion.

Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail, Caesar!), who escapes with them back to New London.

John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

From UCP, in association with Amblin Television, the series is executive produced by David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing) and Grant Morrison (Batman, Justice League), along with Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans), co-presidents of Amblin Television.

Wiener also serves as series showrunner. Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Black Mirror: Striking Vipers) will direct the first two episodes and executive produce the series.

THE CAPTURE

The Capture is a conspiracy thriller that looks at a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary capabilities of the intelligence services.

When soldier Shaun Emery’s (Callum Turner, War & Peace, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence, he returns to life as a free man with his young daughter.

But when damning CCTV footage from a night out in London comes to light, Shaun’s life takes a shocking turn and he must soon fight for his freedom once again.

Detective Inspector Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger, Strike, Patrick Melrose) is drafted to investigate Shaun’s case, but she quickly learns that the truth can sometimes be a matter of perspective.

The Capture also stars Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Hand of God), Famke Janssen (X-Men, Taken), Ben Miles (The Crown, Coupling), Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy), Lia Williams (The Crown, Kiri), Sophia Brown (Clique, Marcella) and Paul Ritter (Chernobyl, Friday Night Dinner).

From Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, The Capture is created, written and directed by Ben Chanan (The Missing, The People Next Door).

Executive Producers are David Heyman (Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood), Rosie Alison (Paddington 2, The Light Between Oceans) and Tom Winchester (Endeavor, Bouquet of Barbed Wire) for Heyday Television, Tom Coan (Hanna, The Long Song) for NBCUniversal International Studios, Ben Irving (Gentleman Jack, Silent Witness) for BBC One and Ben Chanan.

Derek Ritchie serves as Producer.

INTELLIGENCE

Intelligence is a workplace comedy set in the UK's Government Communications Headquarters - a kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop.

When a pompous maverick NSA agent Jerry Bernstein (David Schwimmer, American Crime Story, Friends, Band of Brothers) comes over from the U.S. to join the team, he enlists an inept and tactless computer analyst Joseph (Nick Mohammed, The Martian, Ted Lasso, Christopher Robin) in a power grab that threatens to disrupt the team's ability to combat cyber terrorism.

Produced by Expectation, Intelligence is created and written by Nick Mohammed. Mohammed also serves as Executive Producer with Nerys Evans (Catastrophe, In My Skin) for Expectation, David Schwimmer, and Morwenna Gordon (Urban Myths, Code 404) for Sky. Tom Hodges (Homecoming, Trust) serves as Co-Executive Producer.

Charlie Leech (Lovesick, The Wrong Mans) is Producer and Matt Lipsey (Little Britain, Sick Note) is Director. NBC Universal Global Distribution handle international rights on behalf of Sky Studios.

PSYCH 2: LASSIE COME HOME

Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson, This Is Us, American Housewife) is ambushed on the job and left for dead.

In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (James Roday, A Million Little Things, Psych) and Gus (Dulé Hill, Suits, Psych) return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural.

Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

What are your thoughts on this new streaming service?

Will you sign up?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.