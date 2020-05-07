Project Blue Book and Knightfall Canceled by History Channel

History Channel may be exiting the scripted TV market.

According to Deadline, the cabler has canceled Project Blue Book and Knightfall.

A sci-fi historical drama, the Project Blue Book TV series starred Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell, and Ksenia Solo.

The show is inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Gillen), a brilliant college professor.

He was recruited by the U.S. Air Force to spearhead the Project Blue Book clandestine operation. He’s partnered with Air Force Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey).

In season two, they quest for the truth and delve deeper into themes of global conspiracy, look at how UFOs have impacted the evolution of the nation’s military practices and technology and lean into the nostalgia of the 1950s.

Project Blue Book Season 2 concluded in March with Hynek searching for Quinn, who was blown to bits by an explosion.

The season slipped over 30 percent in the demo year-to-year in live + same day ratings, ultimately averaging 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

However, the show commanded big gains in post-airdate viewing, meaning that it was well in the running for a third season, especially considering Vikings is slate to conclude in the coming months.

Set in the Middle Ages, Knightfall told the story of the Knights Templar.

Mark Hamill joined the drama for season two, with Tom Cullen, Pádraic Delaney, Ed Stoppard, Simon Merrells, Julian Ovenden, and Jim Carter returning.

Also new in the second season were Genevieve Gaunt, Tom Forbes, and Clementine Nicholson. The series explores the secret world of these warrior monks.

With the downfall of the Templar Order looming, season two focused on themes including power, redemption, revenge, betrayal, family, and an epic war between church and state.

Knightfall Season 2 slipped almost 50 percents vs. its first season, slipping to just 0.7 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Still, given that it ended a year ago, the news was not set to be good.

As things stand, it looks like History Channel is leaving scripted content behind.

Vikings is coming to an end after six seasons, and a sequel has been ordered at Netflix.

It's possible the network could return to airing unscripted content.

Time will tell.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.