Queen Latifah-Led Equalizer Reboot, Silence of the Lambs Sequel Clarice Among Series Orders at CBS

CBS is giving the green light to some new shows.

The Eye network on Friday announced series orders for a reboot of late-’80s crime drama The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah, the Silence of the Lambs sequel Clarice, and Chuck Lorre’s organ donor comedy B Positive.

The Equalizer and Clarice have netted series orders despite no pilot episodes being produced, while B Positive managed to complete its pilot ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown that brought the TV industry to a halt.

The Equalizer follows an enigmatic figure uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

It is a new take on the character played by Edward Woodward on the original series and by Denzel Washington in the movie franchise.

The series stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Liza Lapira, Lorraine Toussaint, and Tory Kittles.

Meanwhile, Clarice is set in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.

The series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling, as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

The only star attached to the project is Rebecca Breeds, best known for her roles in Home & Away and The Originals.

Here is the official logline for B Positive:

Faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina, a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch are the only two cast members announced.

The news of the series orders comes the same week CBS nixed The Lincoln Lawyer's TV adaptation, as well as the Becky Newton and Michael Urie-fronted comedy Fun.

CBS also canceled TV shows such as Broke, Tommy, Man With a Plan, and Carol's Second Act.

It's unclear whether any of these ordered shows will be ready for the fall schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.