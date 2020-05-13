Riverdale: Major Season 5 Time Jump Confirmed!

Riverdale is skipping the college years.

TV Line is reporting that The CW drama series is lining up a major time jump that will shake the entire series up.

The news is not all that surprising.

Many teen dramas follow this direction to allow for a refresh in the creativity department.

Additionally, it's tough to make reasons for all of the characters going their separate ways.

The time jump worked for One Tree Hill, allowing it to survive for several years with new storylines that were a hit with fans.

As for how long the time jump will be, TV Line has revealed that those details are still being ironed out by the writers.

The reset button was initially supposed to be pressed at the close of Riverdale Season 4, but the show was forced to halt production early in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

If you watch Riverdale online, you know the show's most recent finale did not feel like your typical Riverdale finale.

The time jump will allow the cast members to play characters closer to their actual ages, so it will present new and exciting obstacles for them.

We already know that Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols will not be back for Riverdale Season 5, meaning that there will likely be some big developments throughout the time jump.

Whether fans will get the final written episodes of Season 4, or if the show will scrap them has not yet been cleared up.

However, the time jump also means that there could be more crossovers with New York-set Katy Keene.

The two shows are very different, but we've already had multiple Riverdale characters stop by.

The CW renewed Riverdale earlier this year, and the series remains a success story.

It has lost some ground in the ratings this year, but the show's lucrative Netflix deal will keep the mysteries flowing until the powers that be are ready to wrap up the series.

What do you think of the time jump?

Are you ready for a more adult Riverdale?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.