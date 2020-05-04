Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Defends Cole Sprouse From 'Abusive' Twitter Trolls

Lili Reinhart has spoken.

The 23 year old Riverdale star is calling out "vile" and "abusive" internet trolls after #ColeSprouseIsOverParty began trending on Twitter.

"Twitter is such a vile place. It's so easy to say shit behind your f--king phone, isn't it?" Reinhart said in the since-deleted thread.

"This is why people choose to keep their relationships private… this is why people don't have social media.. because of this bullying."

"I don't tolerate any of that shit. Bully me? Sure fine. But attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f--king twitter trend?" the Betty Cooper actress continued, appearing to reference the trending hashtag directed at Sprouse.

"Please…. reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss."

Reinhart went on to call the cyberbullies "really f--king sad" and said that while it's "easy to criticize someone and spew hate," it gives you no power over them.

"You need to tweet about someone you literally don't know in order to feel like you have something going on in your life?" she added.

"That's sad. It’s really f--king sad. You want to feel validated or important? Attacking someone online won’t give that to you. Do something helpful with your time and be better."

"I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this," the actress claimed.

"You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone. To anyone. It’s abusive. There is no excuse for this. You need god in your life or some form of help if you participate in cancel culture."

Reinhart's comment come just a few weeks after Sprouse lashed out at some of the people who call themselves "fans" after it was reported that he was getting close to Kaia Gerber.

His comments on the matter came after it was alleged that he had split up with Reinhart and moved on with Gerber.

Taking to his Instagram Story in April, Sprouse addressed the people who have said anything about his love life.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," he began.

"But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."

"Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji]," he continued.

"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences," he wrote in another note.

"And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

"So in conclusion, please eat my delectable plump ass. (making me post a goddamn white font Insta story like a twice divorced mother of three)".

Reinhart and Sprouse star on Riverdale as Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, respectively. Their characters have been dating since the show's debut.

The actors were first romantically linked in 2017, but reports suggested they split last July, something both actors appeared to poke fun at when they said that fans "know s--t" about their relationship.

Having a relationship in the public eye is tough, but being two of the most popular actors from a TV show like Riverdale is clearly having a strain on both of the actors.

