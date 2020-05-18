Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 10 Review: American Woman

Liz's worst nightmare became a reality on Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 10.

After living her entire life in fear that Arturo would get deported, an ICE agent at the hospital takes him to a detention center.

With a misdemeanor preventing her from being his sponsor, Liz's inability to help her father leaves her in a wild state of desperation.

Ever since Roswell, New Mexico Season 1 Episode 1, Liz has been concerned about her father's illegal status in the United States.

After Helena signed over the restaurant to Liz, and Alberto was able to apply for his green card, it seemed as if Arturo was in the clear.

But, true to real life, the process didn't work out as smoothly as they hoped.

The series did an excellent job of portraying how difficult it is for outsiders to gain citizenship in the United States.

Despite Liz being the perfect sponsor, it took only one misdemeanor, which Liz was wrongfully accused of, to prevent her from helping her father.

Liz's reaction to everything that was being thrown at her made viewers feel for her even deeper than before.

Liz and her friends have been through the wringer over the past year. But as Liz confessed to Jenna, Arturo being an illegal immigrant, terrified her even as a young child.

Rosa and I used to recite our escape plan for if our parents got deported and we got separated in foster care. I begged my parents not to tell Santa where we lived because I was afraid he'd ask for papers. My whole life was built on a fear of this day coming, and it's here. Liz

Permalink: My whole life was built on a fear of this day coming.

Thankfully, Jenna was there and offered Liz and be a shoulder to cry on and other help.

This friendship is one that wasn't developed much until Max's death on Roswell, New Mexico Season 1 Episode 13.

Liz and Jenna's shared love for Max brought them closer together, as opposed to tearing them apart.

It's refreshing that the two of them care about each other outside of their relations to Max and that they can build such a solid relationship.

Thank you for being here. You used your privilege to help me. I'm furious that I needed it, but I needed it. Liz

Permalink: You used your privilege to help me.

Although Jenna's privilege as a white police officer helped Liz get more information about her father's detainment, it wasn't enough to get him released.

When Liz reached out to him as a last resort, viewers finally met Diego, Liz's ex-fiance, who she left without an explanation.

It's all well and good that Liz ended up in Roswell with Max, but it's hard not to wonder why she left Diego, in the first place.

To put it plainly, Diego is incredible.

Most men would probably be upset if the woman they loved left without a goodbye, but Diego didn't make Liz feel at all guilty for her decision.

Even though a romantic future is no longer in the cards for them, hopefully, Diego will pop in the show every once and a while.

While he only had a couple of minutes of screentime, he made quite the impact.

The family tree on Roswell is getting more twisted than ever before.

Why is your hand covered? You miss your injury because you want to hurt. Your anger made you feel safe. I will always hate my father for what he did to you, but I don't want to live in that toolshed for the rest of my life. I don't want to walk around thinking that people don't change. That one day everyone's just gonna let me down, cause I am not building a damn rocket ship in a hidden lair. There's one way for me off of this planet. And I need to believe in a reason to stay. Alex

Permalink: There's one way for me off of this planet. And I need to believe in a reason to stay.

Michael, Isobel, and Max spent their entire lives wondering about their pasts, but the one thing they never doubted was Max and Isobel's relation to each other.

But, as it turns out, we can't even be sure about that. Throw Maria's relation to Isobel in the mix, and things are simply insane.

Louise did tell Harrison she only had two girls, but she could very well be lying. The question is, why would she be?

Could Louise have been trying to protect Max because he's as different as he thinks he is?

All my life, no matter how weird things got, I never felt alone. Because I was your twin. Maybe I'm different. Maybe I'm a freak.

Permalink: Maybe I'm different. Maybe I'm a freak.

Max's flashback revealed that Louise was the one who freed Max from his chains as a child before facing off against a hooded figure.

If Max was hidden away somewhere, Louise could have been trying to keep his existence a secret.

There's also the possibility that Louise rescued him and took him in as her own.

Max's memories could be the key to everything.

If he remembers how he ended up in his pod, there's a good chance he'll see what happened to Michael and Isobel, as well.

With the Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 finale in sight, Max could finally uncover the mystery that's been at the center of the series.

How did the aliens make it to Earth?

Stray Thoughts:

It's easy to forget that Michael and Isobel aren't blood-related, which made Michael's offer to have a baby with Isobel pretty weird. But in the weird world of aliens, you've got to do what you've got to do.

Every episode Kyle isn't in breaks my heart a little more. Considering he's one of the best characters, Roswell needs to find a way to incorporate him into more parts of the story.

Alex is always the one in the most amount of pain, yet he's the person who comforts everyone else. His fight with Michael hit hard, and it's discouraging to know that, due to his surveillance of Alex, his dad hasn't changed at all. Did he kidnap his son?



At least Alex has one good family member. Hopefully, Gregory will continue to appear on the series and give Alex the love he deserves from a brother.

Michael giving Maria the bracelet, and her choosing to put it on was a pivotal moment. Rather than shutting him out, Maria has accepted Michael's help and has begun to understand the value of her own life.

It's your turn, Roswell fanatics! What did you think of "American Women"? Who could have kidnapped Alex?

How do you feel about how crazy this family tree is getting? Could Max and Isobel still be twins?

Drop a comment down below, and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the rest of the season.

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.