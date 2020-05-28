Ruby Rose Hints at Bigger Reason for Batwoman Exit: 'It Wasn't an Easy Decision'

Ruby Rose may be leaving Gotham City behind, but it seems like there is a big story to tell behind her Batwoman exit.

The actress took to Instagram Wednesday to thank fans for their support following the stunning announcement that she's exiting the CW drama after one season in the lead role.

Rose told followers that it's her "choice for now" to stay quiet about her reasons for leaving "but those who know, know."

Rose went on to thank the cast, crew, producers, and studio for working on the show, noting that "I'm sure next season will be amazing."

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey, the post reads. "If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags... but thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio."

"It wasn't an easy decision but those who know, know."

"I didn't want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community," she continued.

"I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all. I'm sure next season will be amazing also... *hangs up cowl and cape."

News of Rose's exit broke earlier this month.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement at the time of her exit.

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created," she said.

"Thank you, Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful."

Berlanti Productions and WBTV made a joint statement about Rose's departure and their commitment to casting another LGBTQ actress in the role.

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," the two companies said.

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

Despite it initially being framed as Rose's decision to exit, TV Line reported in the aftermath that it was not entirely her decision.

“It was a breakup. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No," a source close to the show told the outlet.

"So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit.”

Rose's turn as Kate Kane was not met with the most positive response, with the actress calling out the naysayers and shutting down the comments section of her Instagram page.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read,” she shared at the time.

“I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that?” She said that she would also be taking time away from Twitter.

“If you need me,” she said, “I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”

The actress also revealed last year that she had undergone surgery for two herniated discs that came close to severing her spinal cord.

She did not disclose which project it was for, but even if it was Batwoman, the show is a superhero drama that relies on a wealth of stunts.

What we do know is that the show must go on. The CW ordered a second season of Batwoman earlier this year.

What are your thoughts on the latest?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.