RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 13 Review: Alone Together

Spill all the tea. Dish all the dirt. Check all the WiFi connections.

The queens have reunited for the first-ever Drag Race virtual reunion on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 13.

No topic was off the table now that the queens have watched every episode from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12. Though, there was no physical table since they have to social-distance. (This was a first for the series.)

Drag Race isn't afraid to try something new. They've shaken up formats in the past, like when they incorporated the "Lipsync For The Crown" finale from the previous split reunion/finale. Finding a new way to deliver on an episode is right up their alley.

Plus, the reunions are so much fun! It would've been a shame to lose out on having the queens reunited and spill the tea on the events of the season.

Thankfully, everyone had a great WiFi connection and no tech issues emerged to ruin the taping!

Let's hope that everything returns to normal for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13. While the virtual reunion helped solve matters in a pinch, it's not the same experience when the queens aren't sitting 6-feet away from each other.

The queens would be much more open with one another, and tensions would be higher, knowing that the finale had been taped the previous night. That energy was sorely missed.

Bringing up past fights is one area that is a must for any reunion. "Alone Together" picked three of the most essential ones that needed to be discussed, albeit to varying degrees.

Gigi Goode and Heidi N Closet's argument is one that felt like it had already been resolved.

Gigi previously apologized and clarified her comments to Heidi, and Heidi said her piece about losing respect for Gigi. However, by the time of Heidi's elimination, they seemed on good terms already. This chat only cemented them being friends.

It do take nerve to flatten the curve. RuPaul Permalink: It do take nerve to flatten the curve.

Permalink: It do take nerve to flatten the curve.

Nicky Doll, on the other hand, has got to let it go about the queens saying her name on the runway.

In hindsight, it was a bad move to say her name as who should be eliminated; it's a terrible game move and RuPaul sent her home for it. But during the reunion, Heidi N Closet was the only one who seemed truthful about not changing her vote.

Come on, the other queens would've still said Nicky's name on the runway, even after rewatching RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 5.

Brita and Aiden Zhane's drama is one that thankfully got a big focus during the drama section. Their storyline covered many episodes of Drag Race and Untucked, so it would've been a disservice to not get the tea on the controversy.

Brita's reasoning that the pressures of the competition affected her came across as an accurate response.

She came into the Werk Room with many expectations of her performance and dominating the competition, as well as a big ego. Drag Race was a humbling experience for her, and when queens don't measure up to the level of the challenge, they have lashed out and crumbled in the past.

Granted, that is not an excuse for the vile things she said about Aiden Zhane; regardless of thoughts, she shouldn't have tried to constantly tear Aiden down. But, she's recognized her faults, she's apologized, and Aiden has accepted that apology to become friends, so we all need to move on.

Let's just remember, in the wise words of Plastique Tiara, that "hurt people hurt people."

The emotional moments from the queens' breakdowns also got a huge spotlight.

It's great that Rock M. Sakura has worked on herself to become a more confident and self-loving queen. Her shocking elimination during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 4 still brings on the emotions since you can feel her heartbreak and hear the crying off-set. This will be a great turning point for her Drag Race legacy.

And Dahlia Sin standing by her move to walk off-set is true to her personality; she wouldn't play it any other way.

She parlayed that drama into cameo reappearances all season-long, so we gotta give her some credit!

I'm happy that Widow Von'Du and Jan acknowledged why they truly felt defeated during their last weeks in the competition.

The pressures of the game got to them and it affected their outlook on living their dream. Their edits and what they were saying during the competition didn't completely line-up to how sad they were feeling at losing challenges.

Crystal Methyd: Jan, do you have a condom I can borrow? I know you’re always safe.

[They all laugh]

Brita: That’s a good one! Permalink: Jan, do you have a condom I can borrow? I know you’re always safe.

Permalink: Jan, do you have a condom I can borrow? I know you’re always safe.

Jan coming clean that most of her sadness came from losing the Rusical was long overdue. That challenge was made for Jan and everyone was shocked that she didn't win. When she claimed it was about Brita being eliminated, the only response to that was, "Sure, Jan..."

And Widow embracing her fun and quippy confessionals brought out the electric energy that we sorely missed. Widow Von'Du is a boss and she should never forget it.

Hopefully, both Jan and Widow Von'Du get invited to compete in an All Stars season in the future.

Having the "Reading is Fundamental!" Mini Challenge return during the reunion was an eye-opening moment. These queens would've killed it if this game had happened during the season!

Sure, there was that sponsored brunch game during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 8, but it wasn't the same at all.

Crystal Methyd, you’re the prettiest girl on the planet … of the apes.

[They all laugh] Widow Von’Du Permalink: Crystal Methyd, you’re the prettiest girl on the planet … of the apes.

Permalink: Crystal Methyd, you’re the prettiest girl on the planet … of the apes.

The reading challenge is a staple and must always return. If you have a great mix of queens, they will deliver the reads.

Widow Von'Du's reads were the best of the night. She read Crystal Methyd and Gigi Goode to filth; this would've been a challenge that she could've won.

Compared to the pieces that were needed, there was a lot of filler for "Alone Together."

Segments like "Toot or Boot", the behind-the-scenes footage of the guest judges, and the reading challenge are staples that always return, but items like the "fan" questions took up precious time. Don't get me wrong, it's great having Vanessa Vanjie Mateo return to bring the jokes; however, that time could've been used on more iconic moments to discuss.

Why didn't they talk about the double-shantay? Or, the split premiere twist?

Brita: And that brings me to Dahlia. You sure do talk a big game for someone who came in 13th place on a 12-person season.

All the queens: Ohhhhhhh!

Dahlia Sin: Baby girl, I lasted more episodes than you did thanks to broccoli, baby. Permalink: You sure do talk a big game for someone who came in 13th place on a 12-person season.

Permalink: You sure do talk a big game for someone who came in 13th place on a 12-person season.

Though, the biggest miss was not bringing up the controversy of a contestant getting disqualified.

The queens lightly joked about it, but taking the time to shed light on what happened and their thoughts on how it affected the season would've been the most impactful moment of the night. Legally, there might've been some red tape surrounding the situation, so I get why it got cut.

Overall, it's a miss to not tackle the situation at all. There was a way around it that could've been done.

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

The letter from Jackie Cox's mom was so touching. It's great that she is accepting her son and their drag career.



RuPaul is ready and waiting for Heidi to change her name.



Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin should make a guest appearance on Drag Race. Their video message was funny and she has already guested before, so it would be a great nod to see them come back.



Is RuPaul teasing that she might have Dahlia Sin's brother compete on a future season of Drag Race?



Crystal Methyd and Gigi Goode are totally dating ... or they've hooked up in the past.



Five lipsyncs during the finale?!

Now, over to you, Drag Race fans!

What did you think of "Alone Together"?

Which moment from the reunion was your favorite of the night? Who do you want to win RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12?

Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Alone Together Review Editor Rating: 3.8 / 5.0 3.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 3.8 / 5.0

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.