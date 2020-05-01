Sam Lloyd Dies: Beloved Scrubs Star Was 56

Sam Lloyd, a beloved TV actor who is best known for appearing on Scrubs, has died.

He was 56 years old.

Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor last year.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence confirmed his passing with a tweet on Friday: “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”

Lloyd played Sacred Heart’s lawyer Ted Buckland in all nine seasons of Scrubs and reprised the role on another Lawrence-created series, Cougar Town.

Lloyd was a frequent TV guest star, who also appeared as the Elaine-obsessed Ricky on Seinfeld.

He also had a two-season run as Dr. Albert Goldfine on Desperate Housewives.

His most recent TV credit was a 2019 episode of American Housewife.

Scrubs star Zach Braff paid tribute to his former co-star via Twitter: “Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with."

"Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

Lloyd had 60 acting credits across his 30-year career.

With the news of Lloyd's passing, tributes have poured in.

“Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd," said Robert Maschio, who played Todd on Scrubs in a caption of a photo of himself and Lloyd.

A GoFundMe page was set up over a year ago when news broke of Lloyd's diagnosis.

It raised nearly $160,000, and the page updated Lloyd's condition through March of 2020.

Despite being well-known for his acting career, Lloyd was also known for his musical work.

He was part of an a cappella group named Blanks, who appeared several times on Scrubs.

He was also a member of a Beatles tribute band called the Butties.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their child.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Sam Lloyd during this difficult time.

