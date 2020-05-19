Skeet Ulrich Quit Riverdale Because He Was "Bored Creatively"

Riverdale fans were shocked to learn earlier this year that Skeet Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones on The CW drama, won't be returning for the fifth season of the series.

His departure was announced on the same day that fans learned Marisol Nichols was exiting as Hermione Lodge, and fans wondered why two of the show's biggest stars were leaving.

Ulrich has now opened up about his own exit in an Instagram Live, saying that he got "bored creatively" with the series, leading him to quit.

"I'm leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively," Ulrich shared on an Instagram live. "How's that? It's the most honest answer."

If you watch Riverdale online, you know that Riverdale Season 4 did not exactly wrap up the storylines of F.P. and Hermione, but that could be attributed to the Coronavirus pandemic that shuttered production on more than 100 TV shows.

The series is known for killing people off, and it's hard to imagine both characters just leaving town without there being a big reason for it.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously revealed that there will be scope for both characters to return down the line.

"I've talked to all the actors and I called Marisol and Skeet and I said, 'You know guys, obviously we still want to finish the stories we started in the season,'" Aguirre-Sacasa explained to Entertainment Weekly.

"And both of them were like, 'Of course, let's do it.' And again, neither Hermione nor F.P., this isn't a spoiler, but they're not dying. My hope is to have them be a part of Riverdale for as long as Riverdale continues."

The good news for fans is that the series is definitely returning, but it will all come down to when the show is able to film safely again.

What we do know is that there will be a big One Tree Hill-esque time jump in store, meaning that there will be many changes.

What are your thoughts on the comments from Ulrich?

Hit the comments below.

Riverdale returns in 2021.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.