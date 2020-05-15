Star Trek Spinoff Strange New Worlds Starring Discovery's Pike, Spock, and Number One Nabs Series Order at CBS All Access

CBS All Access is continuing to expand the Star Trek franchise.

The streamer has handed out a series order to a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff titled Strange New Worlds, with stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn as Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One.

The series will follow the trio “in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy,” according to the official description.

Discovery and Star Trek: Picard exe producer Akiva Goldsman will write the series premiere from a story by him and his Discovery and Picard colleagues Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

Strange New Worlds becomes the fifth Trek series at CBS All Access, following Discovery, Picard, animated offshoot Star Trek: Lower Decks, and a spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh as Discovery‘s Philippa Georgiou.

Yes, CBS All Access is clearly betting big on the franchise when it goes through an overhaul this summer.

Mount (Hell on Wheels), Peck (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), and Romijn (Ugly Betty) first appeared as Pike, Spock and Number One on Star Trek: Discovery Season 2.

All three characters were first introduced on the original 1966-69 Star Trek series.

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” CBS All Access executive vice president and head of programming Julie McNamara said in a statement.

“This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

The news comes as CBS All Access is about to go through a brand overhaul.

The streamer which comes under the ViacomCBS umbrella, is set to get a new name, as well as new content from the channels under the deal.

One show that won't be a part of the next generation CBS All Access is Tell Me a Story, which was canceled earlier this week.

However, The CW picked up the rights to the whole series and will air it in the fall.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.