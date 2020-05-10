Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18 Review: The Missing Link

Now, this is what Supergirl is all about.

Big, amazing fights at the DEO, unearthing new information about new villains, powerful women working together, Kara awkwardly trying to hide her secret, forgiveness, and so on.

All of this was featured on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18, a dynamic episode that showed what the superhero show could do when it is at its best.

Plus, we finally got the one thing we have been waiting for since Supergirl Season 5 Episode 1.

Lena has come to her senses and recognized her wrongdoings since she discovered that Kara was Supergirl.

While Kara did make mistakes of her own when it came to telling Lena her secret, because a television show would not be interesting if the main character were perfect, it was high time for Lena to forgive and move on.

I have made a terrible mistake. I was hurt. I was so hurt. And I thought I could get rid of the hurt. I thought that I knew better, that I could make the world a better place. But I was wrong. That hurt took me down a dark, dark path where I was blind to what I was really doing, to what I'd become. You were right. This whole time I became a villain. And I'm not looking for forgiveness. I know what I said and I know what I did, but I am really hoping that you will believe me right now, okay? Lex is working with Leviathan and they are going to use Obsidian to do something terrible using the system that I made with my project. I didn't know I was helping them, but I did. And now I want to help stop them. Please, okay? I want to help stop Lex and Leviathan. Lena Permalink: I have made a terrible mistake. I was hurt. I was so hurt. And I thought I could get rid of...

Unfortunately, since so much has happened between the two best friends since the reveal of Supergirl's true identity, it is going to take a lot more than one apology for them to get back to the relationship they once had.

It was a pretty fantastic apology, though.

Lena showing up at Kara's door was step one. Now they have to both put in the work to reignite their previous friendship if that is even possible after all they have been through.

It has taken a lot to get to this point, but seeing Project Non Nocere fail firsthand was the kick in the butt that Lena needed to realize that she can't be like her brother and try to control humans.

Lex put to rest any of her doubts of shutting down the project, if she had any, when he snapped and told her his endgame. It has always been about control for him, and Lena got reminded of his villain tendencies.

You're a monster. But that doesn't mean I have to be one too. Lena Permalink: You're a monster. But that doesn't mean I have to be one too.

It was Lex's first real mistake since he came into power after Crisis.

He has calculated every single move that has led up to this point, yet he let his anger get the best of him an,d he has lost the help of his sister.

Lex does not seem to be very concerned with that, though, since he has now been invited onto Leviathan's ship by Gemma AKA Gamemnae. He should be worried, though, since he underestimated Lena's urge to do good and her connection to Kara.

Lex, in a similar fashion to the prisoners throughout the episode, snapped and yelled as loud as he could in Lena's face when she confronted him about his need to take over the world.

He blatantly ignored the advice of his mother from Supergirl Season 5 Episode 17 as he was the opposite of cool-headed in a scene that was so well-acted by both Jon Cryer and Katie McGrath.

Lex's emotions will always be his downfall, and he is going to regret his actions once he realizes that Lena has offered her help in bringing him and Leviathan down to Kara.

Evolution is a bitch. Lex Permalink: Evolution is a bitch.

Lex is just using Leviathan's power and technology to control the human race and take down the superheroes, and once Kara, Lena, and the rest of the Super Friends realize that, they can stop both of them.

And even though Rama Khan stole Kryptonite and destroyed the DEO, they are closer than they have been all of Supergirl Season 5 in stopping the villains.

The team faced a lot of physical setbacks throughout the hour, but they started to overcome a lot of personal ones.

Lena and Kara are actually communicating now and are on the same side, Nia acknowledged that Brainy was acting shady and confronted him, and Kelly realized the importance of keeping some information on the down-low.

The more the characters address the issues they face instead of running away from them, or simply ignoring them, the more room there is for development and for the story to progress.

Now that a lot of the characters are starting to work through their problems, they can eventually become the best versions of themselves.

Then, the Super Friends can come together and beat the actual bad guys. Brainy will still need some time to come around, though.

Ever since Brainy removed his inhibitors on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 10, he has not been the Brainy that we all know and love.

And it has taken eight episodes for the characters to realize a change in him, but it is finally happening.

Brainy's relationship with Nia has been up and down throughout the season, so thanks to him pushing her away and her absence from quite a few episodes, there has not been a real confrontation between the two.

Brainy: Nia.

Nia: No! When you took off your inhibitors, I swore to be there for you no matter what. But maybe I was wrong. Because I don't know who this Brainy is. But I know I don't like him, and I definitely don't trust him. Permalink: No! When you took off your inhibitors, I swore to be there for you no matter what. But maybe...

Nia let him have it, though, after he refused to let her or Kara interrogate Rama Khan and did it himself. Since it is hard to disguise the name Luthor in any language, Nia knows something is up with Brainy and Lex.

Brainy has been annoyingly working with Lex for so long now, and it is time for someone to knock some sense into him. Thankfully, it looks like Meaghan Rath is returning as one of the Brainy's to do just that on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 19.

We have always known that Leviathan was dangerous, but it was not until Rama Khan tore the DEO apart, with very cool special effects I might add, that they became a real threat.

No one has destroyed what used to be Supergirl's home base like that before, and doing so has raised the stakes beyond measure.

Pete: I'm a huge fan of yours. Your use of syntax and imagery is sublime, suggesting a much deeper understanding of language than just modern English.

Kara: Uh, thank you.

Pete: Did you spend a lot of time growing up in foreign countries?

Kara: Uh, no. We're Midvale born and raised.

Alex: Yep. Yep.

Kara: Although, right now I feel a little like Eliza Doolittle. The rain in Spain...stays, um, mainly in the plain. Permalink: Although, right now I feel a little like Eliza Doolittle. The rain in Spain...stays, um,...

Leviathan has taken a back seat to Lex and all the other villains on this season, but it looks like they are finally stepping into the spotlight and proving their worth as a force to be reckoned with.

If Rama Khan's stunt at the DEO was any indication, the fight scenes between Leviathan and the Super Friends are going to be epic.

