Teen Wolf Reunion Special: Coming to MTV!

MTV is set to return to one of its biggest scripted series ever.

The cable network has announced that the cast and crew of the series will assemble for a virtual reunion special on June 5.

The special is in honor of the hit drama's ninth anniversary, but it will also introduce viewers to MTV's new digital format MTV Reunions.

MTV Reunions will bring together cast members from some of the most memorable TV shows, all for a great cause.

Teen Wolf's special will be to benefit First Responders First, which is aiding frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Creator Jeff Davis and cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelley Hennig, Dylan O’Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, and Dylan Sprayberry will all take part in this virtual reunion, which will also be hosted by MTV News’ Josh Horowitz.

MTV reunion will live on digital, with the special being made available on MTV's YouTube channel, as well as MTV News, MTV BRAND, MTV Vault, and the Teen Wolf social channels.

It will be available at noon on June 5.

Teen wolf aired for six seasons from 2011 to 2017 on the cable channel.

The jumping off point was when high school student Scott McCall (Posey) got bit by a werewolf and had to learn how to keep his deadly new secret while still juggling high school life.

His town of Beacon Hills was subsequently revealed to have a lot of supernatural beings.

The virtual special also coincides with MTV’s launch of #AloneTogether, a global talent and social media-driven campaign that educates young people on the importance of social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

There's still no word on the rumored Teen Wolf revival that stars of the show seemingly wanted to join when Posey said that he wanted the show to return.

There was word when the series ended that a reboot could focus on a new generation of characters.

What are your thoughts on this project?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Teen Wolf online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.