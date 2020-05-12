The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Honeymoon's Over

The honeymoon phase didn't last too long for Daniel and Noa.

On The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 5, the couple had their first real fight as Daniel got a taste of the "celebrity lifestyle."

There are plenty of perks that come with being in the public eye including a free Corvette that Daniel eagerly took for a spin, but as Rafael warned, everything comes with a price.

A life of luxury is already costing Daniel his privacy and forcing him to question if he's good enough.

The persona that he introduces to the public now is the one that's going to define him, so it's more important than ever that he stays true to himself. It's what got him this far along.

But when he took a meeting with the Food Network, they were already trying to make him into something he isn't.

It seems like this will be one of the biggest struggles Daniel comes across -- how do balance remaining genuine and authentic when the whole world is trying to change you?

It's even more difficult because Daniel doesn't seem to know who he wants to be or what he wants.

Daniel found opportunity knocking, but he was too afraid to open the door because he doesn't want to let people down.

When Noa suggested he join her in Morrocco for three months, his response was still that he has " a job."

If Daniel wants to remain a baker, that's fine. He shouldn't be shamed for wanting a low-key career that utilizes his talents. He also doesn't need to put himself on television if he doesn't feel like that's the right thing for him.

But if there's any part of him that does want something bigger and better for himself -- which it seems like he does since he created his own social media food show -- then he should be allowed to pursue it.

He shouldn't put his dreams and desires on hold because they don't fit what his parents want for him.

Saying 'no' to the Morrocco trip to stay and work at his family's business would be a mistake.

While it's awesome that he remains so dedicated, at some point, he has to get out there and live his life.

Noa isn't asking him to move to Morrocco permanently -- she's giving him a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that he should jump at. Chances like this don't come often.

The trip could be very beneficial to him and the cafe that the family is thinking about opening up. Just think about all those delicious new recipes.

Take the meeting. She's not gonna date a baker her whole life. Lewis

Daniel also needs to do this to take a chance on Noa and on himself.

She's putting a lot on the line to pursue a relationship with him. Plus, he had to know it would come with the territory as Noa is a worldwide superstar. She didn't make a name for herself by sitting in Miami and never leaving her comfort zone.

If Daniel wants more, he should go get more.

There are major changes happening for the Garcia family, and it's understandable that everyone is a little bit on edge.

I haven't been very supportive of your music in the past, but I want to be. We sacrificed coming to this country to achieve our dreams, but more importantly, so you kids could achieve yours. Rafael

As Daniel is off galivanting with Noa and living his best life, Mateo is stuck at the bakery picking up the slack, and it's affecting his dreams of having a music career, which he is taking more seriously now that Vanessa agreed to be his manager again.

Rafael's dismissal of Mateo's recording session was upsetting; he clearly didn't take his son's passion seriously.

However, I love that Mateo put his foot down and made his father aware that this wasn't a joke to him; he was investing in himself.

As Rafael becomes more understanding of Mateo's career and even supportive, maybe he'll warm up to the idea that Daniel's dreams are not his own?

There's no better time than the present to follow a dream, but it does seem weird that Rafael and Mari want to open up a cafe now when they're losing their children to other projects and activities.

If they're struggling to find help for the bakery, maybe expanding isn't the best solution right now.

Natalie and Mari attempted to make amends after "weeks" of not speaking. The baby steps are important, but for now, that's all they are -- baby steps.

Mari doesn't know what to say or how to act, and while she's supportive and will eventually come around, she still thinks this is a choice for Natalie rather than who she is.

By taking her daughter shopping for a quinceanera dress, she's projecting what she believes is the right thing to do and will make them both happy.

And while I love that she had Natalie's back at the store, I wish she asked her daughter what she wanted to do for a change.

Vanessa was hounded by paparazzi who were all hoping to get her side of the story. You have to give her props for not being a sell-out -- not even when Lewis offered to buy a house from her in cash so she'd get the hefty commission.

"I'm not for sale," is such a boss statement.

Of course, she's going to change her tune now that Kurt informed her that Noa met Daniel before the failed proposal.

Kurt seemed genuine in his approach, but like all other reporters, it was just his angle to get the scoop.

He was vying for the exclusive and figured establishing trust would get her to talk.

And he was right. We know his claim that Daniel and Noa met before the proposal was embellished as he made it sound like they were having an affair when in reality, their meeting happened mere moments before the viral proposal-turned-breakup.

But, it was enough to convince Vanessa.

As Vanessa gears up for her tell-all to stick it to Cristal and Daniel, the happy couple got into a fight before their first public appearance.

Noa warned that once people knew about their relationship things would be different, and Daniel said he could handle it, but I don't think he understood what it meant.

There may not be a bill, Daniel, but there's always a price. Rafael

He got upset upon learning that Lewis tried to bribe Vanessa, but he needs to realize that Lewis was simply protecting his client, Noa, who will look like a homewrecker that destroyed a happy relationship if Vanessa speaks out.

They always say that a series really gets its footing in the fourth episode and beyond, and I'd have to say that's the case for The Beauty and the Baker.

Everyone's storyline was addressed and inched forward, Noa and Daniel's relationship is gaining depth and layers, and there's no shortage of drama.

And Lewis hasn't even told Noa his big secret yet, though, he did allude to it, and she has picked up on his healthier eating habits!

