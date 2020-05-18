The Politician Season 2 Gets Summer Premiere Date at Netflix

Payton Hobart is lining up his next campaign.

Netflix on Monday confirmed that Season 2 of The Politician will get underway Friday, June 19.

If the conclusion of The Politician Season 1 was any indication, Payton is switching things up.

"Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race," reads the official logline for the second season.

"As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton - who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency - must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple," the logline continues.

"His mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he's hoping to accomplish."

"But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters."

It certainly sounds like we're in for another season of scheming, and we are so here for it.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, The Politician offers a comedic and satirical glimpse into just what it takes to be a politician.

The first season focused on Payton's desire to become the person in charge of his high school, but his pursuit of some semblance of power put him on a devastating collision course with people he cared about.

Ultimately, he was forced to admit defeat, and headed to New York City to reinvent himself.

Power has a different effect on everyone, but something tells us this new campaign will push him even further into doing things he wouldn't typically do.

Co-stars Zoey Deutch (Infinity), Lucy Boynton (Astrid), Julia Schlaepfer (Alice), Laura Dreyfuss (McAfee), Theo Germaine (James) and Rahne Jones (Skye) will also return for Season 2.

The series was bursting at the seams with the wit we've come to expect from shows with Murphy's name attached to.

We gave the series a glowing review last year, thanks in large part to the acting, as well as the set-up for Season 2.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.