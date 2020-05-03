The Rookie Season 2 Episode 19 Review: The Q Word

Part one, The Rookie Season 2 Episode 19, of the two-part season finale was a high-adrenaline gut punch, and it was all Officer John Nolan's fault.

Okay, maybe it's not all his fault. He didn't force his fellow officers to become moles for the Armenia mob, and he didn't pull the trigger on Chris Rios.

But he did say the Q word.

Harper: Did you really just say the Q word in my shop?

Nolan: What, quiet?

Harper: Ah, ah, ah, stop! You do not under any circumstance ever use the Q word while on duty. That is like saying Macbeth in theater or talking about a no-hitter in the dugout.

Nolan: Okay, I had no idea you were superstitious.

Harper: That is not superstitious, that’s fact.

Nolan: Where are you going?

Harper: I’m going to get the trauma plate for my vest because I have a feeling I'm going to need it.

I'm with Harper on this one. Calling out a nice, easy day is just asking for the Universe to mock you openly.

And boy, did it ever get its revenge on Nolan.

Since the promo for this episode was released, fans have been speculating who in the LAPD was the mole, and no one really wanted it to be any of our beloved regular characters.

That's what made Officer Erin Cole the most painless choice.

But even as I was breathing a sigh of relief as she made a run for it, there was still something in the back of my brain that bothered me.

It was too easy.

Not that I didn't feel for Cole. She got dragged into something she couldn't get out of, but it lead to Officer Chris Rios's death and who knows how many more.

And where did she get that crappy, old RV? Did she really plan to take a vacation in that thing? It looked like it was held together with an abundance of duct tape, and it needed fumigated.

But when your running for your life, I guess you don't have the luxury of being picky unless you're Serj Darien whose getaway vehicle was a Maserati.

Det. Nick Armstrong was my first guess as the mole, although I had hoped I was wrong.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

I kept wondering if all of the coincidences were merely red herrings. Nick knew Nolan had put the gun in the vehicle lockbox, and then he offered his unmarked car to Harper so he'd have to ride with Nolan.

Armstrong attached himself to Lopez's warrant search of Rueben Darien's home while relying on Lopez following protocol and making him lead during the search.

Then he shot Cole. As a viewer, there was no way to know for sure if she had said Armstrong's name because she saw him out of the corner of her eye or if she was naming names as Nolan had asked.

Nolan was smart. He obviously had his suspicions but never let on to Nick, and then he rewatched his body cam footage.

Now that Nolan knows that Nick is the mole, who will he tell? Harper? Grey? Internal Affairs?

I'm guessing Harper because I think he trusts her the most, and he'll be looking for guidance. The last time he asked for advice, it may have been from the wrong person.

Nolan: I’m looking for some sage advice here.

Apparently, it's not just Nick's personal life that's a dumpster fire; it's his professional life too.

There were a couple of bright spots in the middle of the betrayal and carnage. First, Grace brought pizza!

Grace cares a great deal about Nolan, and she knew this was going to be a difficult day for him and his colleagues. Just her showing up says that, but I do wish Nolan had taken a moment to share his feelings with her.

I know the timing was far from perfect, but considering their professions, the ideal time may never present itself. Sometimes you just need to grab the moment you have.

The other upside was that Harper got back joint custody of her daughter. Harper not only sharing that news with Nolan, but admitting how much he's helped her was a massive milestone in their relationship. They've indeed become friends.

And they're not the only ones.

Lucy realized that she and Bradford had reached that same status, and he didn't correct her. Not only did he admit he's hard on her because he knows she can take it, but he also gave her relationship advice. That's huge for Tim!

To Bradford's credit, he could hear the danger in Rios' voice over the radio. He was too emotional, which meant he wasn't in control or thinking clearly, and it got him killed.

It wasn't a surprise when Bradford came down hard on Chen for making a rookie mistake. Watching Rios get shot just drove home to him how much is at risk when you get it wrong.

One of the sweetest moments was when Lucy forgave Emmett but still sent him away so that she could be there for Jackson.

Considering that Jackson was playing beer pong and suicide darts--And who the hell came up with that game?--one moment and then watching his buddy bleed out under his hands not long after, he needed someone there for him, and Lucy was that person.

So what do you think, TV Fanatics?

Will Nolan share his suspicions about Armstrong, and if so, with whom?

Was this the secret that Rosalind Dyer hinted at to Nolan about Nick? If she or Caleb had been watching Nick closely, they could have figured it out.

Are you still rooting for John and Grace?

And can you picture Lopez in the middle of a pink and peach wedding party?

