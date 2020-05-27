The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Offers Hints About The Season 10 Finale’s ‘Super War Battle’

With the grueling wait for the conclusion of The Walking Dead Season 10 showing no sign of slowing down, Norman Reedus has promised viewers that it will be worth the wait.

As teased on The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15, the season finale will feature a battle between the Whisperers and the remaining survivors.

Now, Reedus has teased that it will be a "full-on Game of Thrones super war battle."

“It’s going to be an epic battle,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s like a full-on Game of Thrones super war battle.”

It was announced earlier this year that the season-ender had been delayed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic that brought the TV industry to a halt.

It was a rare occurrence, but the episode was in post-production when the shutdown order broke out, meaning that The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15 had to step in as a conclusion ... for now.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know the episode was slower, but it flawlessly set up the puzzle pieces needed to set things up for the war to come.

Beta (Ryan Hurst) was still reeling from Negan murdering Alpha, so he rallied up a brand-new herd to attack the communities who opposed the rule of the Whisperers.

Reedus teased that the cast and crew went to great lengths to craft a thrilling battle that will change the dynamic of the show.

“It was a lot of fun to shoot. But we really pushed the crew and pushed the actors on that one. Everyone really had to dig deep because… talk about exhausting episodes!" said the actor.

"There were huge battle scenes until the wee hours of the morning consistently, and it looks so grand on an epic scale. Those battle scenes are going to be legendary.”

We sure hope the episode lives up to the tremendous hype, especially given the earlier battle was over and done with in a matter of minutes.

The comments from Reedus certainly makes us somewhat excited about the coming events.

We still have no idea when it will premiere, but it will probably be in the fall, because it's unlikely that The Walking Dead Season 11 will be ready for then.

The series typically returns to production in May for an October launch, but with a show that features thousands of extras, as well as a lot of crew members, there will likely be several hurdles to get the show back into production.

It could be the case that episodes take longer to complete.

Time will tell.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.