TV Ratings: Parks and Recreation Special Leads Night, Council of Dads Collapses

NBC partied like it was 2015 with a special episode of Parks and Recreation Thursday night.

The special towered above the competition with 3.7 million viewers and a 1.4 rating.

Before that, a tribute episode of the series did 3.4 million viewers and a 1.0 rating.

These are solid numbers for both shows.

Should we expect a Park and Recreation revival? Probably.

Unfortunately, it was not all good news for NBC.

Council of Dads returned several weeks after its series debut with 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, coming in dead last in the 10 p.m. slot.

The show is not long for this world at these numbers, which is a shame, because it's a decent drama.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (10 million viewers/1.1 rating) inched down from its last original, while Man With a Plan (6.6 million/0.7 rating), Broke (5 million/0.6 rating), and Tommy (5.1 million/0.5 rating) were steady.

Station 19 (5.5 million/0.9 rating) took a hit vs. its last original, but How to Get Away with Murder (2.8 million/0.6 rating) continued its final season on a steady note.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire started the night off for ABC with 6.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Katy Keene was steady as a ock with almost 500,000 viewers, while In the Dark held up with 400,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The latter has already been renewed, but Katy Keene has yet to score a renewal.

On TV tonight: Dynasty, Charmed, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods.

