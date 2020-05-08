Upload: More to Come as Amazon Studios Renews the Quirky Gem

Upload premiered just one week ago on Amazon.

Today, Amazon Studios ordered a second season of the quirky and charming look at a near future in which the dying (or otherwise life challenged) people can step out and into a new virtual existence.

Create by Greg Daniels (The Office), Upload stars Robbie Amell as a young man named Nathan.

Nathan has looks and wit and some mad computer skills. And while his pockets aren't full, he's getting a feel for the other side by dating wealthy wild child Ingrid (Allegra Edwards).

It's a classic story of girl wanting boy more than boy is willing to commit, but boy really digging the many perks of dating girl, so leading her on.

That leads to the ultimate oops moment when Nathan dies, and Allegra sends her man to the other side, maybe before his time, and to an afterlife community, Lakeside, a little outside of his interests.

Without the money to live fancifully in this new world, he's chained to Ingrid, whose jealousy seethes beyond the world of the living.

Nathan is assigned an afterlife concierge named Nora (Andy Allo), who acts as his guide on the other side. She's the perfect mystery to Lakeview residents. She's on call (when she's on shift) and has as much control as Ingrid over Nathan, but only at his request.

Living in the real world means Nora spans stories on land and in the afterlife, and if you've read between the lines, you know that Nathan might find true love at a place he's stuck because of the woman he dangled on a line perhaps a little too lightly.

I've been thinking a lot about Upload lately and how perfectly timed its release in relation to our current conditions.

Imagining that all of those suffering from COVID-19 could spend their final days choosing their next life and browsing neighborhoods that would ensure their existence is comforting.

Maybe we'll get there someday. We're not there yet, but as the wrinkles of Upload get worked out, we'll be on board for more.

Upload Season 1 ended on a great cliffhanger. It wasn't the kind that made you groan, but that genuinely excited you about the possibilities of the series.

Prayers can be answered, and they are today as we'll get to see more layers to this enjoyable tale.

“In Upload, Greg Daniels delivered a smart, cinematic comedy crackling with intrigue, and it has clearly delighted our customers who have spent a lot of time in Lakeview this past week,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

“We know our global fans want to see the next chapter with Nathan and Nora, so we are greenlighting Season Two and are excited that Greg’s passion project has found such a devoted audience.”

Daniels, of course, has reason to celebrate. “I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world,” he said. “With this news, I can stop drawing my season 2 flipbook.”

Did you watch this delightful and off-the-wall romp into the afterlife?

Share your feelings about Upload and its renewal below!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.