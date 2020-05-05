Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 3 Episode 17

What did Abby want?

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 17 brought Abby back into the mix, but she was in danger.

With a derailed train dividing the team, Buck had to decide who he should save first.

Meanwhile, other members of the 118 tried to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon.

Was there an easy way to rescue the youngster?

Elsewhere, Athena's investigation in the serial rapist cult put her life in jeopardy.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.