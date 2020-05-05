Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 3 Episode 17

What did Abby want?

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 17 brought Abby back into the mix, but she was in danger. 

Working In Chaos - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 17

With a derailed train dividing the team, Buck had to decide who he should save first. 

Meanwhile, other members of the 118 tried to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon. 

Was there an easy way to rescue the youngster?

Elsewhere, Athena's investigation in the serial rapist cult put her life in jeopardy. 

Watch 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 17 Quotes

I know you feel powerless, but you're not. You have all the power right now. So use it

Mom [to Sophie]

Buck: It all looks so romantic until someone has to call 911. I heard dispatch gets a lot of calls from these things.
Eddie: Maddie tell you that?
Buck: Uh, no. Someone else.

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 17

