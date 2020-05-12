Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did Abby survive the train crash?

The 118 raced to the scene of a massive train derailment on 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 18 and Buck had to confront the woman who broke his heart. 

Chaotic Reunion - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 18

However, Abby dropped a wild bombshell that changed everything. 

Meanwhile, Athena found herself at an impasse over whether to return to the team following her attack. 

She also had to come to terms with the fate of her ex-husband. 

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 18 Quotes

Look, this moment is about you. It's not about what you're supposed to say. It should come from your heart.

Maddie [to Josh]

Bartender: Someone waiting for you there?
Abby: No. He stopped waiting for me a long time ago.

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 18

