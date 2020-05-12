Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did Abby survive the train crash?

The 118 raced to the scene of a massive train derailment on 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 18 and Buck had to confront the woman who broke his heart.

However, Abby dropped a wild bombshell that changed everything.

Meanwhile, Athena found herself at an impasse over whether to return to the team following her attack.

She also had to come to terms with the fate of her ex-husband.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.