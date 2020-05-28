Watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Online: Season 7 Episode 1

Did the original Coulson make a comeback?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 1 put our heroes back in time to 1931 New York City. 

Who Will Survive? - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

With no clear exit strategy, the agents had to make a decision:

Live their lives in 1931 or fight their way back to the present. 

Meanwhile, Daisy learned a big revelation about her powers. 

What did she want to do about them?

Watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 1 Online

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 1 Quotes

Two years in ten seconds. It's like the worst episode of "This Is Your Life" ever.

Coulson

Deke: Navigating the past happens to be my specialty.
Yo-Yo: Last time you got stupid drunk and ended up in jail.
Deke: That's not true. I was pleasantly drunk and it was hilarious.
Daisy: He'll be fine. It's prohibition, so alcohol is illegal anyway.
Deke: It's what? Who would think that's a good idea? Even the Kree let us make our own boot juice.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 1

