Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 19

Who was behind the latest disappearances in Gotham City?

On Batwoman Season 1 Episode 19, Commander Kane and Sophie embarked on a dangerous mission to uncover the truth before it was too late for everyone. 

In the Mad House - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Kate started questioning the loyalty of everyone around her when she needed them the most. 

Who turned on her to work with the enemy this time?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 19 Quotes

Luke: She's not scheming against us.
Kate: And you would know that how? Did she pretend to fall in love with you when she was really just a babysitter sent by Bruce Wayne?
Mary: Oooookay, it's time to day drink.

Luke: I trust her, Kate.
Kate: Then I can't trust your judgement.
Luke: Says the girl who went home with a bartender and left the key to destroying Gotham on the nightstand.

