Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 20

Did Batwoman and Commander Kane win the latest battle?

On Batwoman Season 1 Episode 20, one last-ditch fight with a former villain threatened to change the future for every single person in the world. 

Impatient Hush - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 20

Meanwhile, Alice fought to find out what Batwoman witnessed all those years ago, but did it lead to another argument between them?

As the war continued to brew, insanity ensued, leading to an explosive cull in the final moments of the episode. 

Who did not survive?

Watch Batwoman Season 1 Episode 20 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 20 Quotes

Mary: Tim 'the Titan' Teslow. Obviously you know the basics, right?
Kate: Just remind me again.
Mary: He was pretty much the Goliaths best tight-end of all time. A TD every game. Over a hundred catches and over a thousand yards every season.
Kate: Let's not assume I know what any of those words mean cause I'm a lesbian.

Luke: You are holding the only shard of Kryptonite on the planet.
Kate: Why was this in a puddle in the Bat Cave?
Luke: Safe keeping. Bruce was holding onto it for a friend.
Kate: Lemme guess. Tights. Cape. Big 'S' on his chest?

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 20

