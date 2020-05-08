Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 3

at .

Did Robin agree to the changes to Crab Shack?

On Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3, Larry opened up about wanting to switch things up, but with a personal connection to the establishment, Robin had to think on it. 

Council Meeting - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Anthony and everyone were caught by surprise after a shocking arrival. 

Elsewhere, Luly tried to make an impression in her writing group, digging deep into her personal experiences for a piece. 

Watch Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Council of Dads online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Larry: Robin and the kids can rely on Gladwell.
Anthony: So you're saying they can't rely on me?

I wish Dad was still here.

Theo

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Making Mistakes - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3
We Have To Tell Her - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3
Soccer or Football - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3
Luly, I Am Your Father - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3
Margot - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3
Widowed - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3
  1. Council of Dads
  2. Council of Dads Season 1
  3. Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 3
  4. Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 3