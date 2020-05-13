Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 11

Did the team manage to find a way to save the Waverider?

The Legends returned to college on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 11 in the quest to find an ancient artifact. 

Meanwhile, Nate fell under Dion' spell, letting him know about Sara, Astra, Ava, and Charlie's plan to get the cup. 

Did Nate manage to tell the truth before it was too late to save lives?

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 11 Quotes

Ava: This book says that Merlin used the Philosopher's Stone.
Charlie: Pshh, that thing's as real as Santa.
Nate: Shh, Gary's in the room.
Gary: What?

I'm already a blind, time-traveling paragon who can see the future, so might as well just add wannabe god to the list.

Sara

