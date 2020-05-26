Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 4

Did Martha find her calling?

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 4, she decided to fill her time by becoming the local Dear Debbie advice columnist. 

Cassie's Got Her Hands Full - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 3

In doing so, she got an anonymous letter that added intrigue during a progressive dinner attended by all of our Middleton couples. 

Meanwhile, Cassie continued to help Joy get closer to the answers she needed about being a Merriweather. 

Did it all work out for her?

Watch Good Witch Season 6 Episode 4 Online

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 4 Quotes

Do you want to be right or do you want to twinkle like a star?

Martha

Joy: I may have an even greater idea.
Abigail: This should be interesting.
Joy: Well, actually, it's Elizabeth Merriwick's idea.
Cassie: I love making dream candles.
Joy: Well, we should do it.
Cassie: We should!
Abigail: Do you two want to tell me what you're talking about?
Joy: It's an old Merriwick tradition. [reading] A candlemaker etches their dream into the wick tap and then lets the wit set.
Abigail: Once the candle burns down, their dream is supposed to come true. Well, I'm in.

