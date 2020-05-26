Watch Hightown Online: Season 1 Episode 2

at .

Did Jackie find the killer?

On Hightown Season 1 Episode 2, things took a tense turn in the Cape when Jackie was forced to go into a treatment facility. 

Renee Dresses Up - Hightown Season 1 Episode 2

Once there, however, she found herself uncovering another direct clue about Krista. 

Meanwhile, Ray asked Renee to take down Osito, putting her in a deadly scenario. 

Did she manage to take him down?

Elsewhere, Junior was in danger because of the way he acted with the body. 

Watch Hightown Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Hightown online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Hightown Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Hi, Jackie Quinones, I'm the one who found Sherry Henry. Please tell Ray Abruzzo to call me back.

Jackie

Jackie: You know I found a dead girl on the beach? So, I found this picture and it feels like I gotta do something to save this girl. Is that crazy?
Junior: Yeah, it's crazy. You know you're a fish cop, right?

Hightown Season 1 Episode 2

Hightown Season 1 Episode 2 Photos

Junior Shocked - Hightown Season 1 Episode 2
Junior on the Boat - Hightown Season 1 Episode 2
Renee Dresses Up - Hightown Season 1 Episode 2
Jackie Breaks Down - Hightown Season 1 Episode 2
  1. Hightown
  2. Hightown Season 1
  3. Hightown Season 1 Episode 2
  4. Watch Hightown Online: Season 1 Episode 2