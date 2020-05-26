Watch Hightown Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Jackie find the killer?

On Hightown Season 1 Episode 2, things took a tense turn in the Cape when Jackie was forced to go into a treatment facility.

Once there, however, she found herself uncovering another direct clue about Krista.

Meanwhile, Ray asked Renee to take down Osito, putting her in a deadly scenario.

Did she manage to take him down?

Elsewhere, Junior was in danger because of the way he acted with the body.

Use the video above to watch Hightown online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.