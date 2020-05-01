Watch How to Get Away with Murder Online: Season 6 Episode 13

at .

What was Sam hiding?

On How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 13, Annalise started to unravel secrets from the past that could expose her. 

Nate Researches - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Connor and Michaela felt the pressure when the FBI learned there was some new evidence in the case. 

Elsewhere, Frank and Bonnie's history was explored, and we finally learned what fractured their relationship. 

What did Laurel have to do with the latest twist?

Watch How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch How to Get Away with Murder online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 13 Quotes

Vivian: How is it possible you still love me? You don't even know me anymore. That's some memory you're in love with. Or it's just a line to get close to my son.
Sam: Our son.
Vivian: DNA does not make you a father.

Annalise: You told me that you and Sam only talked on the phone back then.
Vivian: I lied.
Annalise: So, how do I know you're not lying about everything else right now?
Vivian: Because you helped my son. We, we built trust.
Annalise: I don't trust you.
Vivian: I'm telling you the truth now, Annalise. You want it or not?

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 13

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 13 Photos

FBI Agent Lanford - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 13
FBI Interrogates - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 13
Gabriel Maddox - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 13
Contemplating On The Stairs - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 13
