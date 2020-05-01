Watch How to Get Away with Murder Online: Season 6 Episode 13

What was Sam hiding?

On How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 13, Annalise started to unravel secrets from the past that could expose her.

Meanwhile, Connor and Michaela felt the pressure when the FBI learned there was some new evidence in the case.

Elsewhere, Frank and Bonnie's history was explored, and we finally learned what fractured their relationship.

What did Laurel have to do with the latest twist?

Use the video above to watch How to Get Away with Murder online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.