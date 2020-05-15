Watch How to Get Away with Murder Online: Season 6 Episode 15

at .

Did Annalise Keating fake her death?

On How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 15, the verdict came in, and the surviving members of the Keating 5 were all in peril. 

All Smiles - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 15

Laurel's return brought some unexpected results, as well as the truth about the night Wes supposedly died. 

Meanwhile, Asher's mother and sister made a last-ditch attempt to bury everyone. 

What did it mean for all of our favorite characters in the end?

Watch How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch How to Get Away with Murder online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

73 Couples We'll Happily Go to Hell 'Shipping!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 15 Quotes

Bonnie: I just wanted a family.
Laurel: Me too.

Laurel: You know, I always hoped you two would end up together.
Bonnie: So you don't hate yourself so much for abandoning him?
Laurel: Probably.

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 15

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 15 Photos

All Smiles - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 15
In Deep Thought - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 15
Friends Connecting - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 15
Bonnie With News - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 15
On The Edge - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 15
A Moment Together - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 15
  1. How to Get Away with Murder
  2. How to Get Away with Murder Season 6
  3. How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 15
  4. Watch How to Get Away with Murder Online: Season 6 Episode 15