Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 26

Did Pauly D and Jenni sleep together?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 26 found the two in the same bed, leading to speculation running throughout the house.

Meanwhile, Vinny had to apologize to Jenni after some below the belt comments about her life.

Elsewhere, things took a turn when Snooki realized that she no longer enjoyed leaving her kids behind for the show.

