Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 26

Did Pauly D and Jenni sleep together?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 26 found the two in the same bed, leading to speculation running throughout the house. 

Deena Talks to Pauly - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Meanwhile, Vinny had to apologize to Jenni after some below the belt comments about her life. 

Elsewhere, things took a turn when Snooki realized that she no longer enjoyed leaving her kids behind for the show. 

