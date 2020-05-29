Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 28

What really happened at Angelina's wedding?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 28 finally revealed what went down at the wedding we've heard so much about.

Jenni, Snooki, and Deena thought it was a good idea to roast the bride on her wedding day.

It did not go down well.

Meanwhile, Jenni was also forced to meet someone she never thought she would have to lay eyes on.

Who was it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.