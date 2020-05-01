Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 18 Episode 6

Did Khloe really help her mom?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 Episode 6, Khloe vowed to be her mother's assistant for a whole day.

Meanwhile, Kim dropped a bombshell about the annual Christmas Eve party, leaving her sisters shocked.

What did Kris have to say about it?

Elsewhere, Scott struggled to talk about his parents when he was reunited with a face from his past.

What was he determined to hide?

