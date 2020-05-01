Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 18 Episode 6

at .

Did Khloe really help her mom?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 Episode 6, Khloe vowed to be her mother's assistant for a whole day. 

Khloe and Kim Talk - Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Meanwhile, Kim dropped a bombshell about the annual Christmas Eve party, leaving her sisters shocked. 

What did Kris have to say about it?

Elsewhere, Scott struggled to talk about his parents when he was reunited with a face from his past. 

What was he determined to hide?

Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

