Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Who was killed off this time?

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4 concluded with he biggest twist in the history of the series, after Eve decided to go on a trip to visit Niko.

With her happiness at a high, bad things happened.

Meanwhile, Vilanelle went on a dangerous mission to murder a widow.

In doing so, she had to find a way to learn more about her past.

Use the video above to watch Killing Eve online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.