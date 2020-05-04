Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Who was killed off this time?

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4 concluded with he biggest twist in the history of the series, after Eve decided to go on a trip to visit Niko. 

Picked The Wrong Job - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 3

With her happiness at a high, bad things happened. 

Meanwhile, Vilanelle went on a dangerous mission to murder a widow. 

In doing so, she had to find a way to learn more about her past. 

Watch Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4 Online

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4 Quotes

I left a man to die, so I could save a psychopath.

Eve

Don't think that you are the only self-loathing asshole in the room, ever.

Jamie

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4 Photos

It's Eve's Birthday Tall - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4
Still Got It? - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4
A Moment of Happiness - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4
Niko the New Man - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4
This Garden Won't Water Itself - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4
How To Get Rid of Hiccups - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 4
