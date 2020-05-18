Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 6

Did Eve get her revenge on Villanelle?

On Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 6, Eve was a woman scorned after the murder of Niko. 

Real Talk - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 5

With Villanelle emerging as the likely candidate, Carolyn wondered whether they needed to take a tougher approach to things. 

Meanwhile, Vilanelle's brother reeled in the aftermath of her killing spree. 

Who was next on the assassin's hit list?

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 6 Quotes

Are you trying to seduce me?

Villanelle

Piss off forever.

Niko

