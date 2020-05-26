Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Who died?

On Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 7, Villanelle and Dasha embarked on a mission to Scotland, but they found themselves in great danger. 

Meanwhile, Eve went head-to-head with Carolyn, but was there a greater meaning to their argument?

Elsewhere, Mo told Carolyn what he found and she belittled him. 

What was going on with the Twelve?

Finally, Villanelle made a devastating decision. 

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 7 Quotes

Thank you for the inappropriate touching. It was actually pretty nice.

Villanelle

Eve, I won’t have my investigation derailed by an undiagnosed, and frankly, a little trying, Messiah complex.

Carolyn

