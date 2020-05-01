Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 8 Episode 21

Did Mike get offended?

On Last Man Standing Season 8 Episode 21, Eve returned home for a weekend visit and Vanessa tried to recreate a childhood tradition with the girls ... without Mike.

Meanwhile, Jen asked Ed and Chuck for help in finding out who was stealing her work lunches.

Who was the culprit?

Elsewhere, Kristin's big day finally arrived.

Did it go off without a hitch?

Use the video above to watch Last Man Standing online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.